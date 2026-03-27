Nigerian Poultry Farmers Kick Against Proposed $900m China Partnership

Poultry farmers in Nigeria have expressed strong opposition to the proposed $900 million investment deal between the Federal Government and China, cautioning that it could harm the domestic industry if not carefully implemented.

The concerns were raised by the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) during separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos, where industry stakeholders shared reservations about the planned collaboration.

The reaction follows reports that the federal government is pursuing a $900 million agreement with China to establish a large-scale poultry project expected to produce up to six million eggs daily. The initiative is aimed at addressing Nigeria's protein shortfall and boosting food security.

However, PAN members emphasised that while investment in the sector is necessary, efforts should focus on strengthening local production capacity rather than introducing large-scale foreign-backed competition.

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Lagos PAN vice president and chairman of Aiyedoto Poultry Farmers Settlement, Foluso Adams, warned that the deal could put local producers at a disadvantage. He urged the government to prioritise empowering indigenous farmers to expand output and compete beyond Nigeria's borders.

"It will be better for the government to develop local poultry production to enable farmers to stay employed.

"Empowering our local poultry industry will give us the export opportunity for other neighbouring West African countries or even Africa at large to depend on our production.

Also speaking, PAN national publicity secretary, Godwin Egbebe, cautioned that the partnership could have unintended consequences for both producers and consumers.

"The proposed $900 million poultry sector investment partnership by the federal government and China is going to impact negatively on the local poultry industry.

"Before the government goes into this poultry partnership with China, they should also consider the health and safety of Nigerians," Egbebe said.

He further noted that weak consumer purchasing power, rather than limited production capacity, remains the most pressing challenge facing the poultry sector.