Nigeria: Customs Officers' Wives Promote Environmental Sustainability At Lagos Port

The Customs Officers' Wives Association (COWA), Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Chapter of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has organised an environmental awareness campaign to sensitise members, officers, and stakeholders on the importance of environmental sustainability.

The workshop, organised under the leadership of the Chairperson of the COWA PTML Chapter, Caroline Anani, was themed "Green Barracks, Green Borders: Advancing Environmental Stewardship for a Carbon-Responsible Future."

The event focused on promoting climate awareness through practical education on effective waste management, recycling practices and tree planting.

Speaking during the programme on Wednesday, the Customs Area Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service PTML Command, Joe Anani, described the initiative as a milestone for the command.

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He noted that environmental stewardship has become a global necessity rather than an option, adding that the command is already aligning with federal government policies promoting environmentally friendly automobiles by facilitating the clearance of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles.

"Today marks a milestone in our command as we gather once again under the auspices of the Customs Officers' Wives Association PTML Chapter to raise environmental awareness. This is a subject that concerns everyone because it relates to the earth and environment we all share," he said.

According to him, the command plays a significant role in processing Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) cargoes that comply with current environmental policies.

He added that the command has continued to facilitate the clearance of Compressed Natural Gas-powered and electric vehicles in line with federal government efforts to encourage environmentally friendly automobiles.

"With what COWA is doing today, we are taking further steps to support tree planting, grow flowers around our work and living spaces, and promote practices that encourage recycling of single-use plastics," he added.

The controller warned that environmental pollution poses serious threats to public health and ecosystems, stressing the need to discourage indiscriminate waste disposal.

"Environmental awareness means opening our eyes to the interconnectedness of all life. Every plastic bottle carelessly discarded, every unnecessary flight and every watt of wasted energy contributes to a larger environmental crisis. However, every small step such as refusing single-use plastics, conserving water and supporting renewable energy contributes to a more sustainable society," he said.

Comptroller Anani also directed officers and personnel of the command, including those at bonded terminals, to adopt improved environmental sustainability practices.

He reaffirmed the command's support for COWA's community development initiatives and expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the COWA National President, Kikelomo Adeniyi, for their leadership in promoting the initiative.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the COWA PTML Chapter, Caroline Anani, urged members to become environmental ambassadors within their communities.

She emphasised the importance of simple daily actions such as reducing plastic use, conserving energy and supporting eco-friendly initiatives.

"When you see someone drop nylon or paper on the floor, it is your duty to intervene," she said.

She further encouraged residents to embrace tree planting, even in urban areas, suggesting the use of recycled materials, such as old tyres and buckets, to nurture plants and create greener spaces.

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Mrs Anani also expressed appreciation to the COWA National President, Kikelomo Adeniyi, and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for their continued support for community development and environmental health initiatives.

In her presentation, Deputy Controller of Valuation, Regina Anam, highlighted the critical nature of the green borders initiative. She warned that human activities and industrial emissions have distorted seasonal patterns, leading to unpredictable weather and global warming.

DC Anam revealed that COWA is working toward a national goal of planting 50,000 trees to combat desertification and erosion. "The action we take today will determine the future of humanity. We must move from burning fossil fuels toward renewable energy and ensure our waste does not end up in our drainage systems," she cautioned.

The program concluded with the donation of trash bins to the PTML Command to facilitate improvements in waste segregation.