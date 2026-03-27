Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Irele Tower By Lagos Free Zone

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday inaugurated Irele Tower, the first commercial building within the Lagos Free Zone, describing the project as a milestone in the development of the Lekki economic corridor.

The nine-storey tower, located in the Lekki axis, is an EDGE-certified structure designed for office and retail use, with a focus on sustainability and efficiency. The building achieves 26 per cent energy savings and 46 per cent reduction in water consumption, in line with global green building standards.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said the project aligns with his administration's THEMES agenda of positioning Lagos as a 21st-century economy through infrastructure development and increased investment.

He noted that projects such as Irele Tower would help unlock the economic potential of the Ibeju-Lekki corridor, particularly with the presence of the Lekki Deep Sea Port and other industrial investments within the Lagos Free Zone.

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The governor added that the state government would continue to partner with private sector stakeholders to drive sustainable urban development, create jobs, and strengthen Lagos' position as a leading commercial hub in Africa.

"The commissioning of Irele Tower demonstrates what can be achieved through strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. It enhances the infrastructure profile of the Lagos Free Zone and supports our vision of making Lagos a preferred destination for investment," he said.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja, said the project underscores the zone's commitment to building an integrated business environment supported by modern infrastructure and efficient logistics.

She explained that the tower was developed to meet rising demand for high-quality commercial spaces, driven by increasing investor interest in the Lekki corridor.

Ladoja described the project as a defining milestone in efforts to establish a world-class industrial and commercial hub, adding that it sets a new benchmark for workspace quality within the zone.

Irele Tower has a gross floor area of about 12,000 square metres and features office spaces, retail outlets, parking facilities, shared workspaces, and a rooftop cafeteria designed to support modern business operations.