Liberia: Cole Rejects Push to Expel Kolubah, Calls for Due Process As Border Tensions Rise

MONROVIA — Bong County District 3 Rep. Josiah Marvin Cole has rejected calls to expel fellow lawmaker Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, urging restraint and due process as tensions mount over the disputed Sorluma border in Lofa County.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday, March 26, Cole said Kolubah must be given the opportunity to explain his controversial remarks rather than face immediate punitive action.

Kolubah sparked outrage after claiming that the disputed Sorluma area in Foya District belongs to Guinea, suggesting that Guineans should "come and take their land." His comments came in response to President Joseph Boakai, who, during a demolition exercise, insisted that the Armed Forces of Liberia should retain the land, noting that "God is not making new land."

Cole distanced himself from any reported effort within the Legislature to remove Kolubah, making clear his opposition to such a move.

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"Let him appear so that he can clearly explain the statements he made. I want to be very explicit: I will not be part of any effort to expel our colleague," Cole said.

He reinforced his stance, adding: "If Yekeh Kolubah were to appear here, I would never participate in expelling him. I want to make that very clear."

Amid escalating concerns over the border dispute, Cole urged lawmakers to widen the scope of their response by inviting key members of the executive branch for a comprehensive briefing.

He named the ministers of Justice, Internal Affairs, National Defense and Foreign Affairs as critical voices needed to clarify the situation.

"These individuals should be invited to provide us with firsthand information, since they operate within the security apparatus and are in a position to inform us about what is truly happening," Cole emphasized.

Cole cautioned against shifting focus to punitive actions at a time of national concern, noting that the situation in Lofa County demands urgent and careful attention.

He said he has already engaged colleagues to discourage calls for Kolubah's expulsion, describing such moves as misplaced under the current circumstances.

"I am disappointed to hear this, especially at a time when the country is facing serious challenges. The situation in Lofa is concerning and even frightening. Neighboring countries, including Guinea, share borders with Lofa County, and Bong County also has an important border with Guinea," he said.

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Cole stressed that statements from both the president and other actors must be treated with urgency, underscoring the need for a thorough and fact-based investigation.

"We should take seriously the statements made by the President of the Republic of Liberia, as well as those made by others involved. These are issues that clearly warrant a thorough investigation," he said.