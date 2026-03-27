West Africa: Ecowas Marks 50 Years With Academic Quiz Competition for Liberian Students

KAKATA — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has turned to Liberia's young minds, hosting a one-day Senior High Schools Quizzing Competition aimed at promoting academic excellence and regional awareness among students.

The event, organized by the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Liberia, took place recently in Kakata City, Margibi County, drawing participation from six senior high schools across the region. The competition formed part of activities marking ECOWAS's golden jubilee, highlighting five decades of regional integration, cooperation, and development.

Held in partnership with the Liberia Media for Democratic Initiative (LMDI), a well-established civil society organization known for its role in advancing civic engagement and national discourse, the initiative brought together approximately 300 students, educators, and government officials. The atmosphere at the event was marked by enthusiasm and intellectual energy, as students competed in a rigorous contest designed to test their knowledge, critical thinking, and awareness of both national and regional issues.

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Participants tackled questions spanning history, governance, current affairs, and the role of ECOWAS in fostering peace and stability across West Africa. Delivering the keynote address, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah, underscored the importance of the organization's 50th anniversary, describing it as a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to the ideals of regional unity and cooperation. She emphasized that engaging young people through academic platforms such as quiz competitions is critical to building a generation that is informed, responsible, and capable of contributing meaningfully to regional development.

"This competition is not just about winning prizes," Nkrumah told the gathering. "It is about encouraging students to think critically about their countries, their region, and the role they can play in shaping a better future for West Africa."

She further noted that ECOWAS has, over the past five decades, made significant strides in promoting peace, democracy, and economic integration, while acknowledging that more work remains to be done. According to her, empowering young people with knowledge about these efforts is essential to sustaining progress.

Organizers said the collaboration with LMDI reflects a shared commitment to youth empowerment and education. With more than ten years of experience in organizing debates and civic programs, LMDI played a key role in structuring the competition to ensure fairness, inclusivity, and educational value.

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Teachers and school administrators who attended the event praised the initiative, noting that it provided students with a rare opportunity to engage in constructive academic competition while broadening their understanding of regional dynamics. Students, too, expressed excitement, describing the competition as both challenging and inspiring. Many said it encouraged them to study harder and take greater interest in issues affecting Liberia and the wider West African region.

The quiz competition is part of a broader series of activities planned by ECOWAS to commemorate its 50th anniversary across member states. These events aim not only to celebrate past achievements but also to deepen public awareness of the organization's mission and future goals. As the event concluded, organizers reiterated their commitment to continuing similar initiatives that promote education, civic awareness, and youth engagement. For many in attendance, the Kakata competition served as a reminder that the future of regional integration lies in the hands of an informed and empowered younger generation.