Liberia: World Customs Organization Gender Training Strengthens LRA Capacity for Inclusive Reform

Monrovia — The World Customs Organization (WCO) has launched a weeklong specialized training program aimed at strengthening gender equality and diversity within the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), with early outcomes already pointing to significant institutional and professional transformation.

The training, which runs from March 23-27 in Monrovia, targets members of the LRA's Gender Equality and Diversity (GED) Committee. It is designed to enhance participants' understanding of gender inclusion while equipping them with practical tools to promote workplace equality, improve collaboration, and strengthen policy implementation within the Authority.

Organized under the WCO's Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme and supported by His Majesty's Revenue and Customs Service of the United Kingdom, the initiative reflects growing international emphasis on inclusive governance as a driver of institutional efficiency and sustainable development.

Building Capacity for Inclusive Leadership

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From the outset, participants have demonstrated increased awareness of gender-responsive leadership and workplace inclusivity. Through interactive sessions and case-based learning, the training is helping staff identify and address workplace bias, foster stronger teamwork, and integrate gender perspectives into revenue administration processes. The curriculum covers a range of critical thematic areas, including work-life balance, gender security, gender and trade, and the reinforcement of the LRA's Gender Equality and Diversity Action Plan.

Beyond technical knowledge, the program is reshaping attitudes toward leadership and decision-making, encouraging a more inclusive organizational culture. Facilitators include Lemami Elsie Nima, Director of the WCO Regional Office for Capacity Building for West and Central Africa, and Goitseone Lenyatso, a senior customs officer from the Botswana Unified Revenue Service and a recognized WCO expert.

Both trainers are emphasizing practical application, ensuring that participants can translate knowledge into actionable reforms within their respective departments.

Leadership Endorsement and Strategic Importance

Making remarks at the opening ceremony held at a hotel in Monrovia, LRA Domestic Tax Commissioner Margaret P. Krote highlighted the strategic importance of gender inclusion in revenue administration. She commended the WCO for spearheading the initiative, noting that gender equality is not only a social imperative but also a performance-enhancing strategy for institutions. "Gender inclusion is essential, as women are high performers who contribute significantly to leadership and decision-making," Krote stated. "This training is already equipping our staff with the mindset and tools needed to foster a more inclusive and productive work environment."

Her remarks underscored a growing recognition within public institutions that diversity and inclusion are critical to improving efficiency, transparency, and service delivery.

Participants Report Immediate Impact

Participants in the program have expressed strong appreciation for the training, describing it as both transformative and empowering. Many reported increased confidence in their ability to champion gender equality initiatives within the LRA. They noted that the skills and knowledge gained will directly influence policy implementation, enhance workplace relations, and contribute to building a more balanced and high-performing workforce.

The emphasis on practical tools has been particularly impactful, enabling participants to envision clear pathways for institutional change.

WCO's Broader Commitment to Gender Equality

For her part, Lemami Elsie Nima reaffirmed that gender equality and diversity remain central to the WCO's capacity-building agenda. She emphasized that institutions that embrace inclusivity are better positioned to implement reforms, improve service delivery, and achieve sustainable outcomes. Nima described gender inclusion as an ongoing process requiring strong leadership commitment, active staff engagement, and continuous collaboration among stakeholders.

The WCO's efforts align with global development frameworks, particularly United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls. With 186 member administrations worldwide, the WCO continues to promote inclusive practices across customs and revenue institutions, recognizing their critical role in national development and global trade facilitation.

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Strengthening Liberia's Revenue Administration

The ongoing training marks a significant step forward for the Liberia Revenue Authority as it seeks to strengthen institutional capacity and modernize its operations. By embedding gender-responsive policies and practices, the LRA aims to enhance organizational culture and improve overall performance. As Liberia continues its broader governance and economic reform agenda, initiatives like this training underscore the importance of inclusive leadership in achieving long-term development goals.

The LRA, as the government agency responsible for collecting taxes, customs duties, and other revenues, plays a pivotal role in the country's development. Its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and efficiency is closely tied to its ability to build a workforce that reflects and supports diversity and inclusion. With participants now better equipped to drive change, the impact of the WCO-led training is expected to extend beyond the classroom, shaping policies, strengthening institutions, and contributing to improved revenue outcomes across Liberia.