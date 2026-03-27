Liberia: Tubman University Positions Students for Digital Future Through Engineering Webinar Series

In a bold move to prepare students for the demands of a rapidly evolving digital world, the President of William V. S. Tubman University, Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, has reaffirmed the institution's commitment to innovation and global relevance through a high-level Webinar Series Symposium focused on technology-driven development.

The one-day symposium, hosted by the Center for Sustainable Engineering and Intelligent Systems Research under the College of Engineering and Technology, was held at the Dr. Elizabeth Davis-Russell College of Education. It brought together students, faculty, and professionals to explore how emerging technologies can reshape Liberia's development landscape.

Held under the theme: "Smart Reconstruction: Integrating Technology for Efficiency and Safety in Liberia," the event emphasized the urgent need for Liberia to leverage modern engineering solutions in rebuilding infrastructure and strengthening national systems. Unlike traditional academic gatherings, the symposium connected participants with global expertise through virtual presentations delivered via Zoom.

Three international scholars and industry professionals shared insights on how technology is transforming engineering education and practice worldwide.

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Speakers at the symposium included: Dr. Michael Abejide Adegoke, of Bells University of Technology, Nigeria, Dr. Tomisin Faith Akinbo, Planning Engineer at ITB Nigeria Limited, and Dr. Ezekiel Mensah Martey, of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Ghana. Their discussions collectively highlighted a central message: students must adapt quickly to technological change or risk being left behind in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Dr. Menjay, in his remarks, stressed that such initiatives are part of a broader vision to "sell the university to the outside world" and align it with international standards. He urged students to take full advantage of digital tools and learning opportunities that can position them beyond Liberia's borders.

The symposium also reflected growing student enthusiasm for innovation. Speaking on behalf of participants, Joseph Toe, President of the College, described the initiative as transformative and pledged students' readiness to embrace opportunities that enhance their academic and professional growth.

Institutional leaders echoed similar sentiments. Acting Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Babatunde Fatai Ogunbayo, noted that the program represents a shift toward more practical, future-oriented education. He disclosed plans to expand the webinar series, including targeted sessions for specific engineering disciplines such as electrical engineering.

Supporting this vision, Dr. Samuel A. Adekunle emphasized the importance of sustained academic initiatives that can elevate the university to global standards, while Dr. Chris Gilbert, Chair of the Department of Computer Science Engineering, praised the collaborative effort behind the successful of the event.

As Liberia continues to navigate reconstruction and modernization, the symposium served as a reminder that technology and education remain central to national progress--and that universities like Tubman are positioning their students at the forefront of that transformation.

Key Insights from the Symposium Theme Focus Smart Reconstruction: Integrating Technology for Efficiency and Safety in Liberia Leveraging digital tools for national development , Promoting safer and more efficient engineering practices, Aligning education with global technological trends, Building a workforce ready for a 5G-enabled, and an innovation-driven economy.

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Speaker highlights Dr. Michael Abejide Adegoke, Focus: Modernizing Engineering Education, Advocated for curriculum reform to include emerging technologies, Encouraged integration of AI, data science, and digital tools in classrooms, Emphasized industry-academia partnerships, Called for practical, skills-based engineering training Dr. Tomisin Faith Akinbo, Focus: Technology on Engineering Project Sites, Highlighted digital transformation in construction and planning, Stressed the role of automation and smart systems, Promoted technology for improving safety and reducing risks, shared real-world applications from industry experience.

Dr. Ezekiel Mensah Martey, Focus: AI and Prompt Engineering, Introduced prompt engineering as a key digital skill, Demonstrated how AI tools like ChatGPT can support engineers, Emphasized productivity through effective human-AI interaction. Urged students to prepare for AI-driven workplaces.