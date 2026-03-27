Namibia: Starlink to Appeal Namibia's Licence Rejection

Official SpaceX Photos - Starlink Mission / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
A batch of 60 Starlink test satellites stacked atop a Falcon 9 rocket, close to be put in orbit.
27 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Satellite internet services provider Starlink says it will pursue an appeal following the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia's rejection of its application to operate in Namibia.

In a statement this week, Starlink describes the authority's decision as a "disappointing outcome".

"Especially for the thousands of you who placed deposits, participated in the public consultation, and made your voices heard," the company says.

Starlink says "hope is not lost", noting that Cran's regulatory process allows for continued public input over the next 90 days.

"If you disagree with the government's decision, you can share your perspective and request reconsideration," the company says.

It says it remains open to engagement with the government.

"We believe Starlink would provide meaningful benefits for the people of Namibia, and remain open to working with the government should the decision be revisited," the statement reads.

Cran this week announced it had declined Starlink's application for a class comprehensive telecommunications service licence, as well as its spectrum licence for satellite internet services.

The regulator says the rejection follows Starlink's failure to meet local ownership, regulatory compliance, and legal requirements.

Among the key issues is Namibia's requirement that telecommunications service providers must be at least 51% locally owned.

Starlink is entirely foreign-owned and did not request an exemption from this requirement.

Starlink claims its application was declined despite 98.6% of Namibian respondents in a public consultation supporting its entry to the market.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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