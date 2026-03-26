Namibia Stands Firm On Starlink Rejection

A batch of 60 Starlink test satellites stacked atop a Falcon 9 rocket, close to be put in orbit.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has defended the rejection of satellite internet service provider Starlink's Namibian licence application, insisting that foreign investors must comply with the country's 51% local ownership requirements.

Ngurare in the National Assembly on Wednesday said Namibia will not bend its laws to suit any individual.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) announced its decision on Monday. The move follows a 2024 order to halt illegal operations.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani, however, described the move as irrational, saying it could negatively impact the country.

Starlink would have improved Internet connectivity, especially for rural schools, he said.

"Anyone coming to our country must ensure they adhere to our laws. We cannot bend our laws because an individual is powerful," Ngurare shot back.

He said Namibia fought for independence to have a voice of its own.