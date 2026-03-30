Nigeria: Tony Elumelu Foundation Backs 3,200 Entrepreneurs With $5,000 Grants

Tony Elumelu Foundation selected 3,200 entrepreneurs across Africa for its 12th Entrepreneurship Programme, with each participant set to receive $5,000 in grant funding and business support.

The programme received more than 265,000 applications from 54 countries, highlighting strong demand for early-stage funding across the continent. The selected entrepreneurs will also gain access to training, mentorship and investor networks through TEFConnect.

The expanded cohort was supported by multiple partners. Heirs Holdings backed 1,751 entrepreneurs, while partnerships with the European Commission, OACPS, BMZ and GIZ supported another 1,049 participants.

Additional backing came from institutions including UNDP, the Rwandan Ministry of Youth and Arts, the IKEA Foundation and other development partners.

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Since its launch in 2014, the programme has trained more than 2.5 million young Africans and disbursed over $100 million to more than 24,000 entrepreneurs.

Key Takeaways

The scale of the Tony Elumelu Foundation programme reflects the growing role of philanthropic and development capital in supporting early-stage entrepreneurship in Africa. Access to funding remains one of the main constraints for startups, particularly at the seed stage where traditional investors are less active. By providing non-dilutive grants, the programme enables entrepreneurs to test and develop business ideas without giving up equity. The combination of funding, training and mentorship addresses both capital and capability gaps, which are critical for business survival and growth. The large number of applications also highlights the scale of entrepreneurial activity across the continent and the unmet demand for structured support. Partnerships with development institutions and international organizations show how blended funding models are being used to scale impact programmes. Over time, initiatives like this can contribute to job creation, innovation and economic diversification by supporting small businesses at an early stage. However, long-term impact depends on how many of these businesses scale beyond the initial funding stage and access follow-on capital from private investors.