Nigeria: Why I Settled for Low-Key Birthday Celebration - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the mood of the nation made him settle for a low-key birthday celebration.

The President, who clocked 74 on Sunday, said this in an appreciation message to Nigerians.

In the message, which he personally signed, he thanked Nigerians for keeping faith with his administration.

He promised to continue doing his best for the good of the country, promising that many more would benefit from the Renewed Hope agenda.

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"Today, as I clock another year in the journey of life, I'm filled with joy and gratitude for the opportunity given me to serve this great nation."

"I want to take this moment to thank Nigerians for their messages, show of love and prayers on the occasion of my 74th birthday. I thank all our citizens for their patriotism, solidarity and support for our administration.

"To those who have taken space in newspapers or paid for air time on radio and television to wish me well, I thank you immensely.

"I must thank my wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, for her kind and loving words. I also thank Vice President Kashim Shettima for all he said about me.

"Consistent with my tradition over the years to mark my birthday in line with the mood of the nation each year, I resolved to also observe this year's birthday low key.

"As I mark this special day, I am reminded of the challenges we've faced since we initiated our reforms. I'm glad that our sacrifices have not been in vain as we can see some glittering light at the end of the tunnel, despite the temporary setback caused by ongoing Middle East crisis.

"The credit for the positive outcomes we have achieved does not belong solely to me, our Renewed Hope team and to our government. We achieved the gains together.

"As we march towards the third anniversary of our administration, it is my deepest conviction that we shall succeed in building a brighter future for our citizens and future generations.

"We are determined to confront some of the challenges we face today, and with your continued support, we shall overcome.

Let us continue to work together to build a stronger, prosperous and more resilient nation that will make Nigeria the pride of Africa.

"Thank you all, and happy 74th birthday to me!"