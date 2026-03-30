Nigeria: El-Rufai's Mother to Be Laid to Rest in Abuja

Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, mother of Malam Nasiru El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, will be laid to rest in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to a statement the family released in the early hours of the day, her funeral prayer will take place at National Mosque, Abuja.

In the statement signed by Hon. Bello El-Rufai, a House of Representatives member who is the deceased's grandson, the family announced that the funeral prayers would be observed at 1pm.

The statement said after that, her corpse will be conveyed to Gudu Cemetery for burial in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

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"ln the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. On behalf of the elders and the entire family, we wish to formally announce the Janazah Prayer for our beloved grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who returned to her Creator yesterday.

"The Janazah Prayer will take place as follows:National Mosque Abuja, on Sunday. 29th March, 2026 by 1:00 pm prompt, and burial at Gudu Cemetery (follows immediately after)

"We deeply appreciate the outpouring of prayers, visits, and condolences during this moment of grief. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive her shortcomings, expand her grave, and grant her the highest place in Aljannatul Firdaus."

Daily Trust reports that the matriarch of El-Rufai family died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

Hours after her death, her son who has been in detention for over a month was released.

President Bola Tinubu; Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna; and Malam Nuhu Ribadu, are among those who issued condolences to the El-Rufai family, while prominent personalities including Prof Netanwe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), visited El-Rufai at his Abuja residence.