Nigeria: Medical Lab Scientists Reject Proposed Health Bills Over Patient Safety Concerns

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria has called for the immediate suspension of proposed amendments to key health sector laws, warning that the changes could have far-reaching implications for patient safety and healthcare regulation in the country.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, the National President of the association, Casmir Ifeanyi, said the Executive Bill (HB:2701) and a related Senate version do not align with global best practices in medical laboratory science.

"We appear before you today not to resist reform, but to prevent a structural misstep with far-reaching consequences for Nigeria's healthcare system," he said.

Ifeanyi expressed concern over proposed amendments to sections of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) Act, particularly provisions relating to the composition of its governing board. He noted that the changes could alter the existing regulatory structure.

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According to him, "what is being proposed is not an amendment but a fundamental distortion of the medical laboratory regulatory architecture," adding that healthcare regulation should remain "expert-driven."

He also raised concerns about provisions that could affect leadership qualifications within the council, warning that technical expertise is essential in overseeing laboratory science practice.

"Leadership in a high-risk, medical laboratory science-dependent health system cannot be detached from expertise," he said.

The AMLSN president further cautioned against proposals that could introduce overlapping roles among professional regulatory bodies, noting that global practice supports independent regulation alongside inter-professional collaboration.

On diagnostic processes, Ifeanyi emphasized the role of laboratory scientists in generating and validating clinical data used in patient care.

"Over 70 percent of clinical decisions depend on medical laboratory generated evidence," he said, stressing the need for clarity in roles to avoid operational and legal uncertainties.

The association also expressed reservations about separate legislative provisions affecting the broader medical and dental regulatory framework, urging lawmakers to ensure that any reforms are consistent with established professional standards and legal frameworks.

Ifeanyi noted that existing laws governing medical laboratory practice in Nigeria have been subject to judicial interpretation and warned that conflicting amendments could create regulatory uncertainty.

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"The proposed amendment risks creating statutory conflict, judicial inconsistency, and regulatory instability," he said.

He added that the implications of the bills could extend to laboratory accreditation systems, disease surveillance, and Nigeria's standing in global health compliance frameworks.

The AMLSN therefore called on the National Assembly to halt further legislative action on the bills to allow for wider consultation with stakeholders and technical review.

"All legislative action on HB:2701 must be immediately suspended to allow for inclusive stakeholder consultation and proper alignment with global scientific standards," he said.

He maintained that the association's position was based on the need to safeguard professional standards and patient care.

"This is not about professional rivalry... it is about patient safety and the survival of a critical pillar of Nigeria's healthcare system," Ifeanyi added.