Nigeria: Prevail On Governors to Pay Pension, Union Tells Tinubu

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on state governors to clear all pension arrears owed to pensioners in the states.

The union said its call became necessary as many pensioners at the subnational level were yet to benefit from ongoing reforms, even as federal interventions continue to bring relief to retirees.

National President of the union, Comrade Elder Godwin Abumisi, made the appeal while congratulating the President on his 74th birthday.

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"The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) heartily congratulates His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the auspicious occasion of his 74th birthday. This milestone is not only a celebration of age but of purposeful leadership, courage, and steadfast commitment to repositioning Nigeria at a critical time in its history," the statement read.

The union noted that while pensioners across the country were celebrating the President in recognition of policies that have improved the welfare and dignity of retirees, the same could not be said in states.

Highlighting key achievements at the federal level, the NUP pointed to the approval of a ₦32,000 monthly pension increase for pensioners, describing it as a major relief amid prevailing economic challenges.

It said the increase was "a bold and compassionate decision that has brought much-needed relief to retirees grappling with rising living costs," adding that it has rekindled hope among pensioners nationwide.

The union also commended the Federal Government's approval of about ₦700 billion to clear outstanding liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and ₦57 billion for pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), noting that the intervention is addressing long-standing arrears.

"This landmark intervention is addressing the backlog of accrued rights owed to CPS retirees, many of whom had endured years of uncertainty and hardship after meritorious service to the nation," it stated.

The NUP further acknowledged efforts to settle arrears owed to pensioners, particularly those in government parastatals under the Defined Benefit Scheme, saying the move has helped restore confidence in government's commitment to its obligations.

It also praised the sustained prompt payment of monthly pensions and the Federal Government's responsiveness in addressing delays.

"We further commend the sustained prompt payment of monthly pensions, as well as your timely intervention in resolving delays, which demonstrated responsive and people-centered leadership."

While commending these efforts, the NUP stressed that many state pensioners were yet to benefit from similar reforms, hence the need for presidential intervention.

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"We respectfully urge Your Excellency to use your good offices to prevail on State Governors to fully implement all approved pension increases for state pensioners, so that retirees at the subnational level can equally benefit from these reforms," the statement said.

The union also reiterated the importance of fast-tracking the proposed health insurance scheme for pensioners.

"We also reiterate that the proposed Health Insurance Scheme for Pensioners remains a critical expectation. We are hopeful that its approval and the release of funds for implementation will be expedited in no distant time," it added.