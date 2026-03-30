Ghana: Search and Rescue Underway After Building Collapse At Accra Newtown School

29 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Search and rescue operations are ongoing following a structural collapse at the Experimental D/A School in Accra Newtown.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that emergency teams were deployed to the scene to assist victims who may be trapped under the debris.

In an update, the service indicated that personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the National Ambulance Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are working together to manage the situation and rescue affected persons.

It noted that the area has been cordoned off by the police to prevent members of the public from entering the scene and interfering with the operation.

Related Articles

According to the GNFS, the coordinated effort is aimed at ensuring that all trapped victims are safely rescued as quickly as possible.

The service advised residents and the general public to stay away from the area to allow emergency teams to carry out their work without obstruction.

The service added that further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.