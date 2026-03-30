Nigeria: Many Feared Killed As Gunmen Hit Plateau Community

Gunmen on Sunday night stormed Agwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing an unspecified number of residents.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the attackers, who rode on motorcycles, invaded the community around 7:30 pm, while people were going about their normal businesses, firing bullets indiscriminately and causing panic among residents.

As at press time, the exact number of persons killed could not be ascertained, as residents were still trying to identify the victims.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen immediately fled the community after the attack.

Our correspondent also gathered that irate youths in the community have blocked the road, killing several Napep Riders and their passengers following the attack.

Soldiers from Operation Enduring Peace were immediately deployed to the community to restore law and order and prevent escalation of the violence.

The spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycap Oteh, told our correspondent that he would give details of the incident after ascertaining the cause of the attack. As at press time, he had not responded with the details.

Daily Trust reports that the incident has caused tension within Jos Metropolis.