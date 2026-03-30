Nigeria: Bridge Destruction Signals Dangerous Security Shift

The dastardly act of blowing up the bridge linking Wawa and Luma communities in Borgu Local Government Area (LGA), Niger State, on March 23, 2026, raises the stakes on how what was once a problem confined to the northeast has started devouring the north-central region. The terrorists did not just destroy the bridge with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED); they killed eight civilians in a vehicle passing through it.

The detonation severed a vital artery for rural trade, farmlands, and access to the Babana border market, blocking a major weekly commercial hub which used to draw traders from the region and across the Benin Republic border.

Daily Trust joins Nigerians in condemning this new dimension of attacks, and we note that it should serve as another wake-up alarm that clearly underscores the need to strengthen ongoing security operations, especially the clearance efforts in the Kainji Lake National Park forest areas. Deliberately timed just before a major market day, the bridge destruction seems part of the continuing punishment of the people.

Effectively, until the bridge is reconstructed, the thriving cross-border commerce is halted, putting a stop to farmer-to-market flows and the movement of goods to adjoining states. This has left traders and vehicles stranded, with motorcycles forced to navigate through detours. It has already increased transport costs, raising the prices of essential products further, and hurting the rural economies dependent on these routes.

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What is unsettling is that bridge bombings are not new. As a tactical subset of terror operations, Borno and Yobe states have a longer history of such incidents. For example, in a 2014 attack in Yobe, terrorists blew up a bridge near Damaturu. They executed IED attacks on roads and bridges, including the Mandafuma bridge incident in Borno. In July 2014, suspected Boko Haram militants bombed a major bridge near the town of Gamboru Ngala in Borno State, disrupting a key trade link between Nigeria and Cameroon. In some periods, three bridges linking Adamawa and Borno states were destroyed.

Such tactics have been used to isolate populations, disrupt state control, and punish perceived cooperation with authorities. It has also become a pattern that slows troop deployments, supply lines, and rapid response, allowing terror groups to evade encirclement or regroup during operations while making affected communities harder to protect or access. It potentially turns such areas into their safe havens.

The Borgu LGA bridge bombing has exacerbated the myriad of security concerns in the north-central area, especially Niger State. Casualties from terror attacks in Niger State alone from January 2026 to date range from 100-150, particularly in Borgu and Agwara LGAs (near forests like Kainji National Park and borders with Kwara, Kebbi, and the Benin Republic). These attacks typically involve killings, abductions for ransom, looting, and arson targeting markets, homes, police posts, and churches.

The toll has been heavy. On January 3, 2026, bandits invaded the Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village, Kabe District, Borgu LGA, killing at least 30 persons, including women and children. From January 1-5, coordinated attacks across Borgu and Agwara LGAs resulted in the killing of an estimated 42-60 persons.

There have been attacks on Damala village (January 9); Maccitta village in Mariga LGA (January 23); Wawa community, where seven people were killed (January 24); and coordinated raids in Tunga-Makeri, Konkoso, and Pissa villages, where over 40 were killed (February 14).

Daily Trust believes that perhaps this is the time for the political, defence, and security leadership to admit that Nigeria's counter-terrorism strategy has been largely reactive instead of pre-emptive. Now is the opportunity to give the challenge of insecurity the required attention as a national emergency priority.

While we call for an enhanced response to nip this creeping destruction of infrastructure in the bud, we also caution that this should not become another case of business as usual or a slow, timid response that has largely defined reactions to threats to national security. Enhanced proactive measures must ensure that no part of Nigeria's land is allowed to become fair game for any terror group.

We also call for the urgent provision of security in the affected areas and the deployment of rapid-reaction engineering units for the restoration of the destroyed infrastructure, while enhancing surveillance of operational areas through drones. This entails inter-agency cooperation that not only blocks porous borders, vast forests, and overlapping bandit and terrorist networks but also ensures that such incidents do not occur again. The recurring sabotage of infrastructure and general insecurity has made the country face chronic underinvestment, costing Nigeria billions in GDP annually through lost productivity and diverted spending.

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Therefore, we urge defence and security forces to rout the terror groups out of their hideouts or camps, as they have caused some of our communities to lose reliable links to healthcare, education, emergency services, and social networks. The residents of the stranded communities cut off by the destruction will soon face immediate hardships, with the potential for food shortages or delayed medical care. To make matters worse, such cut-off areas are susceptible to further attacks, abductions, or extortion, worsening the plight of citizens.

It must be noted that Niger State serves as a stark reminder of how targeted sabotage can undermine not just one road but regional stability and development. What is happening in the state and adjoining Kwara should be a cause for concern for everyone, as they have a very large land mass. It must neither be ignored nor allowed to continue. It must be stopped.