Nigeria: FCT Records 16,000 TB Cases As Treatment Success Hits 94%

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) records about 16,000 cases of Tuberculosis (TB) annually, with the treatment success rate now reaching 94 per cent.

Dr. Dan Gasama, Director of Public Health at the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (FCT-HSES), disclosed this during a community outreach event to commemorate the 2026 World Tuberculosis Day on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreach was organized by the FCT-HSES in collaboration with Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), and other partners.

Gasama stated that TB mortality has been reduced by about 64 per cent over the years, though he noted that the disease remains a major public health concern both globally and nationally.

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"Globally, an estimated 10.7 million people fell ill with TB, resulting in about 1.23 million deaths, including 150,000 among people living with HIV. With a prevalence of 219 per 100,000 population, Nigeria remains among high TB burden countries, while the FCT accounts for about 16,000 cases annually," he said.

He added that Nigeria recorded over 467,000 TB cases in 2025--the highest ever--attributing the improved detection to strengthened surveillance and increased community outreach.

According to him, early detection and proper treatment have contributed to the 94 per cent treatment success rate recorded in the territory.

Gasama further revealed that the FCT Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme made significant progress in 2025, identifying over 40,171 presumptive cases, of which 3,679 were confirmed and notified.

He explained that the 2026 commemoration focuses on bringing TB awareness, screening, and treatment services directly to high-burden communities.

NAN reports that hundreds of residents in the Mabushi community benefited from free screenings for TB, malaria, and other ailments.

Medications were distributed during the exercise, and severe cases were referred to specialized hospitals. (NAN)