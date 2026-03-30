Nigeria: RCCG Pastor Challenges States, Govt On Communal Healthcare Delivery

Abuja — A pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Agbolade Okenla, has called on the states and federal governments to ensure the availability and sustenance of quality healthcare in various communities across the country.

Pastor Okenla, who is the Pastor-in-Charge of City of David Parish, in Abuja, gave the charge, over the weekend, during a medical outreach of the church in Karu area, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He disclosed the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) spends about N7 billions annually on Christian Social Responsibility (CRS), adding that the funds were invested in hospitals, specialist care centres and free medical services to communities nationwide.

According to him, based on the vision and mandate of the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the City of David Parish, spends millions of naira on the regular free medicare in communities within the FCT.

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Pastor Okenla subsequently called on states and federal governments to do more on communal healthcare, adding that the citizens are not asking for too much but, just basic needs like infrastructure and good healthcare, which christian organisations are providing.

"If the government fails, then the people resort to the church because there's so much integrity and trust in the church", he said, "That's why people can commit so many millions to us and believe that we will deliver. And we are delivering".

Also speaking, the medical director of the church, Dr. Theophilus Adoh, stated the medical team, comprising pharmacists, doctors, and other technicians have treated hundreds with eye related issues, organ scans, malaria, high blood pressure, as well as embarking on health sensitisation.

"So, there is a lot of allergies. Fortunately for us, when we came for our needs assessment to this community, we saw that. So we bought a lot of medications that will take care of allergies", he said.

Dr. Adoh also disclosed that face masks were distributed to those who needed it, adding that the church engaged in a health talk with the people.