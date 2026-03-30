Liberia Targets Global Investment to Unlock Untapped Fisheries Potential

FARMINGTON, Margibi County -- Liberia is taking a bold claim on the future of its economy, turning to the vast but underleveraged wealth of its oceans and inland waters as it convenes the National Fisheries Investment Conference 2026 - an ambitious, high-level gathering that could redefine the country's development trajectory for a generation.

Opening March 30 under the banner "Kpongama 2026," the two-day conference represents a comprehensive attempt yet by the Government of Liberia to reposition fisheries and aquaculture from a subsistence-driven sector into a modern, investment-ready pillar of economic growth. Hosted by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) through the World Bank's Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, the event has drawn a convergence of global investors, policymakers, development financiers, scientists, and private-sector actors, all focused on unlocking what has long been described as one of Liberia's most underutilized economic assets. A Liberian company, Golden Touch Corporation, was hired through a competitive bidding process to plan the conference.

The conference is designed to close the gap between Liberia's vast marine potential and its limited production output, while simultaneously attracting capital, strengthening governance, and re-engineering the sector's value chain.

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Liberia's fisheries sector, though critical to food security and livelihoods, has historically operated far below its biological and economic capacity. The country's marine domain stretches along approximately 579 kilometers of Atlantic coastline, with an Exclusive Economic Zone covering about 18,400 square kilometers. Beneath these waters lies a complex and valuable ecosystem, supporting both pelagic and demersal fish species, including commercially significant tuna varieties such as yellowfin, bigeye, and skipjack, alongside shrimp and other high-value stocks.

A 2024 resource assessment estimated Liberia's exploitable fish biomass at approximately 348,503 metric tons, a figure that sharply contrasts with current production levels. Artisanal fisheries dominate output, producing roughly 28,000 metric tons annually and employing thousands of fishers operating more than 5,600 canoes across coastal and estuarine zones. Industrial fishing remains limited, with tuna production estimated at about 17,000 metric tons annually from licensed vessels, while demersal trawling and shrimp harvesting remain comparatively small-scale operations.

This disparity between resource availability and actual production has long signaled both structural weakness and untapped opportunity. Despite its natural endowment, Liberia continues to import more than 33,000 metric tons of fish each year to meet domestic demand.

It is this gap that Kpongama 2026 seeks to address.

Speaking ahead of the conference, NaFAA Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr. framed the gathering as a decisive step toward transforming Liberia's fisheries into a cornerstone of national development. He described the sector as central not only to food security but also to job creation, export earnings, and economic diversification, particularly at a time when traditional revenue streams are under pressure.

Central to the government's pitch are three flagship investment proposals that Mr. Saygbe says will anchor the sector's transformation. These include the development of a modern industrial fishing harbor, the establishment of a national industrial fishing fleet, and the expansion of integrated aquaculture systems designed to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports. These projects, presented as bankable and investment-ready, are intended to attract both domestic and international capital while laying the infrastructure foundation necessary for large-scale sector growth.

Beyond infrastructure, the conference is equally focused on constructing a robust policy and institutional framework to sustain long-term development. Liberia is expected to unveil a suite of strategic instruments, including a 10-year fisheries development plan, a national investment strategy, and a Public-Private Partnership framework aimed at de-risking investments and enhancing coordination between government and the private sector.

These policy measures are designed to address longstanding governance challenges that have hindered sector growth, including weak regulatory enforcement, limited monitoring capacity, and fragmented institutional oversight. Particular attention is being paid to combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, a persistent issue across West African waters that continues to erode national revenues and deplete fish stocks.

The conference's thematic structure reflects a comprehensive approach to sector transformation, bringing together discussions on governance reform, financing mechanisms, value chain development, and export readiness. It also places significant emphasis on technology and data systems, recognizing that modern fisheries management requires real-time monitoring, traceability, and evidence-based decision-making.

One of the defining features of the conference is its effort to bridge policy dialogue with tangible investment opportunities. The Blue Investment Marketplace, a centerpiece of the event, showcases innovations and assets across the fisheries value chain, from aquaculture systems and fish processing technologies to cold chain logistics and infrastructure design. Scientists, investors, and entrepreneurs are expected to interact directly within this space, turning discussions into potential deals.

Delegations from more than 20 countries are participating, including representatives from regional bodies, international financial institutions, and donor agencies such as the World Bank, European Union, and UNDP. Ministers and senior officials from across West Africa and beyond are also in attendance, underscoring the regional significance of Liberia's fisheries agenda.

Among the high-profile speakers are Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Finance and Development Planning Augustine Ngafuan, and Agriculture Minister J. Alexander Nuetah, alongside international counterparts from Sierra Leone, Ghana, Morocco, and Nigeria. Their participation reflects a growing recognition that fisheries development is not only a national priority but also a regional and global concern tied to food systems, trade, and climate resilience.

The conference is being moderated by Dr. Amadou Tall, a veteran fisheries governance expert with more than four decades of experience across Africa and international institutions. It is co-moderated by Ms. Ruth N. Gbatoe, media and development communication professional with extensive experience in strategic communication, digital media management, public relations, and institutional visibility within the public sector. She is also the Communications Specialist, Liberia Sustainable Management of Fishery Project (LSMFP).

While investment and policy dominate the agenda, the conference also places significant emphasis on inclusion. Artisanal fishing communities, which form the backbone of Liberia's fisheries sector, are actively represented, alongside women's cooperatives and youth-led enterprises. This reflects a deliberate effort to ensure that sector transformation does not bypass those who depend on it most.

Women, in particular, play a critical role in fish processing and trade, yet often face systemic barriers to financing, infrastructure, and market access. By integrating gender considerations into its development framework, the conference aims to promote a more equitable distribution of economic benefits.

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Environmental sustainability is another central pillar of the discussions. Liberia's fisheries sector is increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including shifting fish stocks, coastal erosion, and extreme weather events. The conference is expected to advance strategies aimed at building climate resilience, including mangrove restoration, climate-smart fishing practices, and integration of fisheries into national adaptation plans.

These environmental considerations are closely tied to economic objectives. Sustainable resource management, including stock assessments and science-based catch limits, is being positioned as essential not only for conservation but also for maintaining long-term investment viability.

Behind the scenes, the planning process brought together an unprecedented level of coordination across government institutions. Ministries and agencies responsible for agriculture, commerce, finance, and maritime affairs, investment, etc. have all contributed to its planning, alongside agencies such as the National Port Authority and the Central Bank of Liberia. This whole-of-government approach, according to Mr. Saygbe, was intended to ensure policy coherence and streamline implementation once investment commitments begin to materialize.

Organizations such as the World Bank, FAO, and African Development Bank have provided technical and financial support, helping to strengthen governance systems, expand infrastructure, and build institutional capacity.

The fisheries sector sits at the intersection of several national priorities, including food security, employment, and economic diversification. With youth unemployment remaining a persistent challenge and traditional revenue streams under strain, the government is under increasing pressure to identify new engines of growth.

Kpongama 2026 represents a clear attempt to position the blue economy as one such engine.