Liberia Unveils Dual Energy Plan to End Chronic Power Shortages

MONROVIA -- Facing persistent electricity shortages that have long constrained economic growth and daily life, the Liberian government has launched a promising dual-track energy strategy, fast-tracking a 100-megawatt thermal plant while securing a $500 million, 300MW gas project, in what officials describe as a decisive push to stabilize power supply and permanently transform the country's fragile energy sector.

The plan, led by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), combines immediate interventions with long-term infrastructure investments to achieve 700 megawatts of installed generation capacity by 2030, a target set by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to address both seasonal shortages and structural deficits in electricity production.

A key element of the short-term response is a 100MW Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) power plant, expected to be deployed within 12 months to offset anticipated supply gaps during the dry season, when hydropower output drops sharply and outages worsen nationwide.

Simultaneously, the government has advanced plans for a 300MW combined-cycle gas power project in Buchanan, described as a "transformational" investment that will anchor Liberia's long-term energy security and reduce dependence on imported electricity. The project, valued at approximately $500 million, is being developed in partnership with U.S.-based Tarpeh Global Initiative, with Southern Company serving as technical partner.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Officials confirmed that a term sheet for the Buchanan project was signed in Washington following a coordinated engagement among key government institutions, including the presidency, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Investment Commission.

The initiative marks a significant policy shift toward a diversified energy mix, combining thermal, gas, and hydropower sources to strengthen grid reliability. In addition to the Buchanan project, the government is advancing two major hydropower developments: the St. Paul 2 project, estimated at about 250MW and backed by multilateral partners, and the St. John project, projected at 316MW and led by a private sector partner.

LEC Managing Director Mohammed M. Sherif said the strategy is designed to move Liberia beyond crisis-driven responses toward sustainable, long-term energy planning.

"This is about restoring confidence and building a future where electricity is no longer a constraint to national development," Sherif said, emphasizing the government's commitment to delivering reliable power to support businesses and improve living conditions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government acknowledged that electricity shortages continue to place heavy burdens on households and businesses, particularly during peak demand periods. Officials said the fast-track thermal solution is intended to provide immediate grid stability while larger projects progress through financing, technical, and environmental phases.

According to the LEC Managing Director, the Buchanan gas project is expected to stimulate economic growth, create hundreds of jobs during construction, and generate long-term employment in operations and support services. The project also includes provisions for local capacity development through partnerships with universities and technical institutions.

National Investment Commission Chairman Jeff Blibo framed the agreement as a signal to international investors that Liberia is positioning itself for large-scale, bankable infrastructure development.

"This agreement sends a strong signal that Liberia is open for credible, large-scale investment," Blibo said, adding that the energy sector remains central to unlocking broader economic growth.

Government envoys also underscored the diplomatic and economic significance of the deal, noting that sustained engagement with global partners is helping to boost Liberia's credibility as an investment destination.

The Buchanan project is expected to move into its next phase with negotiations toward a long-term Power Purchase Agreement, alongside detailed technical and financial studies required to reach full implementation. Commercial operations are targeted for late 2029.

Taken together, the initiatives represent one of the most comprehensive efforts in recent years to overhaul Liberia's power sector, linking immediate relief measures with long-term infrastructure development.