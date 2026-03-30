Liberia Losing Millions in Mining Revenue As $2.7b Trade Gap Raises Smuggling Fears - Report

MONROVIA, Liberia -- Liberia is hemorrhaging millions in mining revenue, with a staggering $2.7 billion gap between reported exports and global import data exposing deep governance failures, possible smuggling, and systemic underreporting in the country's extractive sector.

By Blamo N. Toe & Roseline Gbessagee

A new assessment commissioned by U.S.-based NGO Forest Trends and presented over the weekend in Monrovia points to widespread leakages driven by weak oversight, opaque reporting systems, and questionable practices by both government institutions and mining companies.

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$2.7 Billion Gap Signals Possible Smuggling, Underreporting

Drawing on Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) data from 2007 to 2023, the report found that while mining companies reported more than $844 million in payments to the government, importing countries recorded $7.8 billion in Liberian mineral imports -- primarily gold and iron ore.

The resulting discrepancy of $2.7 billion, representing about 43% more than Liberia's recorded exports, suggests significant losses in revenue collection.

According to the report, the gap may be driven by smuggling, underreporting and fraudulent transfer pricing schemes used to evade taxes. It also highlights weak and unverifiable reporting systems within both government agencies and the private sector.

Communities Shortchanged Despite Legal Obligations

Beyond national revenue losses, the report underscores the failure of mining benefits to reach host communities.

"Host communities are not receiving their rightful financial benefits; in fact, they seem to be losing millions of dollars as well," the report stated.

Under Mineral Development Agreements, Class A mining companies were expected to pay more than $173 million to affected communities by 2023. However, only about $119 million was reportedly paid, with an additional $12 million provided in kind.

Even these amounts, the report noted, have not reached the intended beneficiaries, as payments were redirected to county administrations instead of community-specific development funds.

Oversight failures have compounded the problem.

"Also concerning, the General Auditing Commission's latest audit (2021) of these payments uncovered gross violations and a lack of oversight by the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the report added.

The assessment also flagged a lack of compliance monitoring for exploration license holders, who are legally required to allocate at least 2% of their budgets to social infrastructure such as schools and clinics.

"There is no report on whether this requirement is being met," the report said.

Environmental Violations Intensify

The report warns that environmental damage linked to mining is escalating, with deforestation, water pollution and poor handling of hazardous chemicals reaching alarming levels.

It cites findings from the Environmental Protection Agency, which in May 2025 identified widespread violations during a nationwide compliance exercise.

More recently, in early 2026, the Associated Press reported that Liberia's largest gold miner, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation, "repeatedly spilled dangerous chemicals."

"Despite the EPA's efforts to enforce the laws and regulations, the alarming scale of the problem underscores the need for additional resources to enable the EPA to intensify monitoring and enforcement," the report said.

The assessment also found that mining licenses now overlap more than 2 million hectares of forest -- a figure that likely underestimates the true environmental footprint due to unreported artisanal and illegal mining activities.

Rising Tensions, Risk of Conflict

The expansion of mining operations into community forest areas is fueling tensions between companies and local populations, the report warns.

If left unaddressed, these disputes could escalate into violence, legal battles and broader instability in affected regions.

Reform Urged as Sector Undermines Conservation Goals

While acknowledging the sector's economic potential, the report cautions that poor governance is undermining both revenue generation and environmental sustainability.

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"The assessment identifies a clear path forward -- to strengthen transparency and reconcile trade and revenue data, enforce legal obligations to communities, close gaps in tax collection, increase resources for environmental monitoring, and develop a national land-use plan to reduce conflicts between mining, forests and communities," the report said.

The findings also raise concerns about Liberia's conservation commitments, warning that mining expansion is encroaching on areas earmarked for protection.

The report concludes that the current trajectory threatens Liberia's ability to meet its national and international targets, including protecting 30% of its land area by 2030 and reducing deforestation by 10%.

In its final assessment, the report warns that without urgent reforms, Liberia's mining sector risks deepening economic losses, environmental degradation and social unrest -- despite its vast potential to drive national development.