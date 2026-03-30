Liberia: Saah Joseph Unveils 'Policy-First' Politics, Pushes Dialogue On Border Tensions At PAP Convention

MONROVIA -- Senator Saah Joseph has signaled a strategic shift in Liberia's opposition politics, positioning the People Action Party (PAP) as a policy-driven alternative focused on cooperation, dialogue and national unity rather than confrontation.

Speaking at PAP's national convention on March 28 in Bentol City, Bensonville, Joseph outlined a new direction for the party -- one centered on structured policy engagement with the government, even as tensions mount along Liberia's border with Guinea.

Addressing energized partisans under the theme "Action for the People," Joseph said PAP intends to move beyond traditional opposition tactics by developing formal policy proposals and submitting them to the ruling Unity Party.

"We will come out as a political institution with documented positions and submit them to the ruling Unity Party and say: elections are coming, but these are the issues," he said.

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He noted that PAP plans to gather concerns from all 73 electoral districts and 15 counties and translate them into actionable policy recommendations.

"We will not expose issues simply to seek their downfall. We will raise concerns, present solutions and submit them officially," he added.

Joseph emphasized that PAP would not root for government failure, framing national progress as a shared responsibility.

"We will not pray for the government to fail, because if the government fails, the country will not move forward. We will pray for its success so the people can benefit," he said.

Turning to the Liberia-Guinea border tensions in Lofa County, Joseph proposed a community-based, traditional approach to resolving the dispute, signaling a departure from hardline political rhetoric.

"We believe the issue at the border can be resolved traditionally... we will sit at the Makona River, share a meal and agree to move forward," he said.

He disclosed that PAP is already working with partisans in Lofa County to establish a relief team and initiate dialogue with communities on both sides of the border, including contacts in Guinea who are open to engagement.

"The People Action Party will not encourage any partisans to say let the Guineans come and fight us... we will encourage peaceful dialogue," he stressed.

In a notable tone of cooperation, Joseph acknowledged efforts by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to address the border situation, signaling PAP's willingness to support constructive governance.

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"I want to appreciate His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai... when you do well, we will say thank you, and we will join you in solving the problem," he said.

The convention also marked the start of PAP's internal organizational process, including leadership elections and a review of its constitution, with observers from the National Elections Commission in attendance.

Delegates from across Liberia participated as the party moved to formalize its national structure.

Joseph urged partisans to prioritize competence over personal ties when electing leaders.

"Not because you know someone should they be elected, but based on what they can do in the interest of our country," he said.

The Bentol City gathering evolved into a vibrant political event, with supporters clad in party colors chanting and celebrating as proceedings stretched into the evening.

Joseph, a former member of the Congress for Democratic Change, is increasingly positioning PAP as a policy-focused alternative in Liberia's political landscape -- one that blends opposition with cooperation.