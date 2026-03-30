Nigeria's Tuberculosis Deaths Drop By 63% Between 2015 and 2024

Abuja — Nigeria has witnessed a significant reduction in tuberculosis mortality, dropping by 63 per cent between 2015 and 2024, the Director of the Public Health Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Dr. Dan Gadzama, has revealed.

The country also achieved an impressive treatment success rate of 94 per cent, indicating that TB is curable when detected early and treated properly.

Gadzama stated these yesterday during the official World TB Day 2026 Community Outreach held in Mabushi Community, a suburb within the Abuja city centre.

According to the report, TB mortality has been reduced by 63 per cent between 2015 and 2024, a testament to sustained efforts by the government, partners, and communities.

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The outreach event, which was organised by the FCT Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (FCT-TBLCP), in collaboration with the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria, and other development partners, saw many residents benefiting from free tuberculosis test, counseling, and treatment.

Addressing the gathering, Gadzama said: "Today, we gather not just to commemorate a day, but to reaffirm our collective commitment to ending one of the world's oldest infectious diseases--Tuberculosis.

"Tuberculosis remains a major public health concern globally and nationally. Despite being preventable and curable, TB continues to claim lives and disrupt families and communities.

An estimated 10.7 million people fell ill with TB in 2024, with 1.23 million deaths, including 150,000 deaths among people with HIV. Nigeria remains one of the countries with a high TB burden.

"However, I am pleased to note that we are making significant progress. At the national level, under the NTBLCP's leadership, Nigeria has recorded remarkable achievements.

"The country reported over 467,000 TB cases in 2025, the highest ever in our history. This reflects improved case detection and stronger programmatic implementation".

Gadzama said that the FCT-TBLCP recorded its highest achievements in 2025, with over 40,171 presumptive TB clients identified and screened, and 3,679 TB cases notified, the highest in the programme's history.

Abolaji Akinola, who represented the National Coordinator of NTBLCP, urged the public to adhere to the health advisory of knowing their status by taking advantage of the free tuberculosis test.

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On its part, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that despite challenges, the world had made remarkable advances in diagnostics, using various treatment options, digital tools, and community-centred care.