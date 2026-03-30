Nigeria: APC National Chairman Visits El-Rufai As Family Announces Mother's Burial

Mr El-Rufai's mother passed away on Friday after a brief illness. Her death has elicited an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and associates across the country.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has visited former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai at his Abuja residence to offer condolences following the death of his mother, Umma El-Rufai.

Mrs Yar'Adua died on Friday at a hospital in Egypt, where she was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness. Her death has elicited an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and associates across the country.

Mr Yilwatda announced his visit to the El-Rufai family via a statement on his verified Facebook page.

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"I visited the home of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to commiserate with him and the entire family on the painful loss of his beloved mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who passed away yesterday.

"The death of a mother is a deeply personal and irreplaceable loss. It is a moment of profound grief not only for the immediate family, but also for all who understand the priceless role of a mother in the life of her children and family.

"Mama lived a fulfilled life and, by the grace of God, leaves behind a legacy through her children, family and all those whose lives she touched.

"At this difficult time, I pray that Almighty Allah forgives her shortcomings, grants her Aljannatul Firdaus, and comforts Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the entire El-Rufai family, and all loved ones she left behind.

"May Allah grant the family the strength, patience and fortitude to bear this painful loss," the APC chair wrote on Facebook.

Mr El-Rufai was a founding member of the APC but defected from the party after the APC-led Senate rejected his nomination as a minister, and his successor in Kaduna, Uba Sani, commenced a probe of his administration. Mr El-Rufai blamed his ordeal, including his corruption investigation and trial, on National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, who has denied playing any role in it.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Ribadu was among the first public figures to send a message to Mr El-Rufai following the death of his mother. Apart from Mr Ribadu, other APC figures who have expressed public condolences to Mr El-Rufai include President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna Governor Uba Sani.

Burial announcement

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Meanwhile, Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives, has released a statement on behalf of the El-Rufai family announcing the burial of their beloved mother.

"In the name of Allah, the most Beneficent, the most Merciful. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. On behalf of the elders of our family, I have been requested to announce the Janazah Prayer for our dear grandmother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, who passed away yesterday.

"It will take place at the National Mosque, Central Area, Abuja at 1 pm. The burial will take place at Gudu Cemetery, Apo. Thank you for all the prayers, visits and well wishes. May Allah SWT bless her gently and grant her the highest level of Aljannatul Firdaus," the statement concluded.