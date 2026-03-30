Kenya: Floods Death Toll Hits 110 As Disaster Spreads Across 30 Counties

Nairobi — The death toll from floods has hit 110 as heavy rains continue to pound multiple regions across the country.

According to the Interior Ministry, the flooding crisis has now spread to 30 counties, with newly affected areas including Kilifi, Bungoma, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, and Mandera, signaling a widening humanitarian emergency.

Nairobi remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for the highest number of deaths at 37 fatalities.

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Other regions also continue to record significant casualties with Eastern region recording 26 deaths, Rift Valley 14, Nyanza 11, Central Region 6, Coast 5 and Western 2.

Authorities warn that the figures may rise as search and rescue operations continue in submerged and hard-to-reach areas.

The disaster has also caused large-scale displacement, with 6,953 households affected, translating to approximately 34,765 people forced to flee their homes due to rising waters and destruction of infrastructure.

Many displaced families are currently being hosted in temporary shelters as humanitarian agencies and county governments scramble to provide food, clean water, and medical assistance.

Emergency teams also report that three people are still missing, with rescue operations ongoing despite difficult weather conditions and inaccessible terrain in some affected regions.

Disaster response teams, working alongside county governments and humanitarian agencies, have intensified efforts to rescue stranded residents, restore essential services, and prevent further loss of life.

The government continues to urge residents in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground and heed early warning advisories as rainfall is expected to persist in several parts of the country.