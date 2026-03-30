Kenya: Floods Related Death Rise to 103, As Police Report 15 Fatalities

Capital FM
A pedestrian braves rising waters on the Ahero bridge as River Nyando overflows, highlighting the ongoing flood crisis in Kisumu County.
28 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The death toll from ongoing floods has climbed to 103, with 15 additional fatalities reported by the National Police Service (NPS) as search and rescue operations continue nationwide.

Police Spokesman Muchiri Nyagah says the additional fatalities were reported in the Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, Eastern, and Central regions.

105 families have also been displaced, raising the total number of affected households to 2,795.

Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas are advised to remain alert, strictly adhere to official advisories, and be prepared to take timely action, including evacuation if necessary.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) said rainfall is expected across the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, southeastern lowlands, and the coastal region.

Some areas may experience isolated heavy downpours, which could disrupt travel, farming, and other outdoor activities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.