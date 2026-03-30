Liberian Footballer Jesse Francis Dies in Motorcycle Crash

MONROVIA -- The Liberian football community is mourning the sudden death of Downtown FC attacking midfielder Jesse Francis, whose passing late Saturday has left teammates, coaches and fans across the country in shock.

Francis, 24, was pronounced dead at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident Saturday evening, health officials said.

Downtown FC announced his death Sunday morning, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from clubs, supporters and fellow players nationwide.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved player, Jesse Francis -- a true warrior on the field and a brother to us all," the club said in a statement.

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Francis' career spanned all three divisions of the Liberia Football Association league. He began with Baako FC and GAC in the third division before moving to Gardnerville FC and Jubilee FC in the second division.

He later advanced to the top flight, playing for FC Fassell, LISCR FC and, most recently, Downtown FC.

Francis was part of FC Fassell's championship-winning squad during the 2024-25 season, joining midseason from Jubilee FC. Ahead of the current campaign, he transferred to newly promoted Downtown FC in search of more playing time.

Just three days before his death, he featured in Downtown's 1-0 victory over FC Fassell at the SKD practice pitch on March 26, 2026.

Tributes Pour In

News of Francis' death quickly spread across social media, with tributes pouring in from clubs and fans.

Jubilee FC described him as "one of the best players ever to have worn the green and white outfit."

"Keep on resting, Apostle Jesse. We, the family of Jubilee FC, have a special place in our hearts for you," the club added.

FC Fassell CEO Cassell Kuoh expressed sorrow over the loss.

"Francis once wore our colors, and seeing him play against us just this past Thursday makes this loss even harder to accept. This is truly a painful moment," he said.

Freeport FC extended condolences to Downtown FC and Francis' family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates and everyone connected to the club during this difficult time. May his soul rest in perfect peace," the club said.

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FC Bea Mountain described Francis as "a talented Grand Gedean footballer whose dedication and passion for the game were evident, most recently in the Orange Cup match against Gedeh FC."

"His loss is not only a blow to his club but to the entire football community," the club added.

Cece United also offered condolences, praying that God grant "comfort and strength to his teammates, team officials, family and all who are mourning this painful loss."

A Rising Talent Remembered

Francis was widely regarded as a promising midfielder whose energy and creativity made him a standout in Liberia's domestic league. Known for his attacking flair and determination, he earned respect not only for his skill but also for his leadership and ability to inspire teammates.

Downtown FC emphasized that Francis was more than just a player.

"He was a source of inspiration, unity and strength, whose passion and dedication left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege to know him," the club said.

A Nation Mourns

Liberia's football community has united in grief, with tributes continuing to pour in. Fans recalled his performances, his laughter and his commitment to the game, while coaches and teammates described him as a player who embodied resilience and camaraderie.

Francis' death marks a significant loss for Liberian football, cutting short the career of a player who had already achieved success and appeared poised for even greater heights.

As the country's football family mourns, the memory of Jesse Francis -- his talent, spirit and love for the game -- will endure.