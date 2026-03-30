Nigeria: Tinubu Donates His Salaries to Welfare Fund for Nigerian Soldiers

press release

As a personal commitment, the president has pledged to contribute all his salaries since assuming office as seed funding for the initiative.

President Bola Tinubu has announced the establishment of a dedicated support fund for members of Nigeria's Armed Forces, those wounded in the line of duty, and the families of fallen heroes.

The president announced the initiative on Sunday, using the commemoration of his 74th birthday, to honour the courage, sacrifice, and service of the nation's military personnel.

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President Tinubu has directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for the fund, which will provide targeted support to injured service members, as well as to widows, widowers, and children of those who lost their lives in service to the country.

As a personal commitment, the president has pledged to contribute all his salaries since assuming office as seed funding for the initiative, reinforcing his resolve to ensure that those who have borne the cost of Nigeria's peace and security are not forgotten.

The president called on state governors, members of the National Assembly, the private sector, his friends, and well-wishers to support the initiative, noting that details of the fund will be made available in due course.

President Tinubu emphasised that the initiative is rooted in a solemn national obligation to care for those who stand in harm's way and the families who carry the burden of their sacrifice, irrespective of insurance programmes available to members of the armed forces.

President Tinubu also stated that supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families is not an act of charity, but a duty that all must fulfil.

The president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the welfare of military personnel and ensuring that their service to the nation is matched with dignity, care, and sustained support.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

Information & Strategy

March 29, 2026