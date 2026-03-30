Nigeria: Tinubu Vows Victory Over Power Woes, Inflation Amid Middle East War

ABUJA -- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Sunday, assured Nigerians that the country will conquer electricity shortages, soaring transport costs, and looming inflation--despite the Middle East war fueling economic strain.

After special birthday prayers at Abuja's National Mosque, Tinubu told State House correspondents: "We are challenged. There is that of electricity, there's a problem of transportation hike, there's a problem of expected inflation as a result of the war that we have no control of.

"But we will overcome it. We are a resilient nation that is very, very committed and resilient to the way of Almighty God, we will overcome all hardship."

He called his 74th birthday "a solemn day, a day to give thanks to Almighty Allah, sparing our lives and making things easy for me, family and all the team members."

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Tinubu blamed external shocks, adding: "We are going through a very difficult period which is not our own making, as a result of the War in Middle East.

"We pray to Almighty Allah to bring peace and stability to the rest of the world."

He thanked the nation for goodwill messages: "I appreciate all of them, and I thank them. It was a deluge of best wishes and I appreciate all Nigerians."

Tinubu urged reflection: "It is time to reflect, to give thanks to God Almighty, as well as rededicate ourselves to the progress, development and prosperity of this country."

The Sultan of Sokoto, represented by Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar, led traditional rulers and Islamic scholars in prayers for Tinubu's guidance, health, and strength. Over 300 scholars recited the Holy Quran 111 times.

The Etsu Nupe called it a "solemn spiritual exercise," appealing for government aid to maintain the mosque.

Emir of Keffi Chindo Yamusa praised Tinubu's economic interventions, especially in Nasarawa State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima hailed the day as "a celebration of service to humanity, a celebration of rigidness, of resilience, of commitment to the common good. We are wishing him, on behalf of a grateful nation, many more years of military service to humanity."

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas called it "a day of history, a day of joy," noting: "If you look at the mortality rate, the average in Nigeria, you will know that Mr. President is an exceptionally lucky person to reach the age and to reach the age at the time when the country needs him the most."

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He prayed: "the best of him is yet to come, that the future, his future, and the future of our motherland will continue to be better and more fulfilling."

Nigeria Governors Forum Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the administration has "surpassed what has been done in the last 10 years before that, because of investment and infrastructure. Policies are working.

Farmers are even complaining that the price of food is going down in the market, and that was due to the investments in agriculture, inputs, seedlings, irrigation."

Imo Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma declared: "our country has gradually changed for better."

He noted APC gains: "This new appeal for our party is as a result of the achievements and the leadership style of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Now is the party to beat, not only in Nigeria, anywhere. So it's so formidable that we are all happy and excited."

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin conveyed Tinubu's thanks, affirming commitment to unity. Professor Imam Ibrahim Maqari closed with prayers for peace and prosperity.

Arewa Think Tank in Kaduna drew dignitaries including ex-Governor Muktar Ramalan Yero and reps from key governors.

Tinubu's words echo his APC convention speech, citing the "US-Israeli-Iranian War" disrupting oil supplies, with Brent crude over $100/barrel. He sees "a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel" and plans 1,500 megawatts via a new grid firm to fix power woes.