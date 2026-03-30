Nigeria: Tinubu Creates New Welfare Fund for Armed Forces Personnel, Donates His Salaries From June 2023

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday announced the establishment of a dedicated support fund for members of Nigeria's Armed Forces, those wounded in the line of duty, and families of fallen heroes.

The President, who announced the initiative using the commemoration of his 74th birthday, to honour the courage, sacrifice, and service of the nation's military personnel, directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for the fund, which will provide targeted support to injured service members, as well as to widows, widowers, and children of those who lost their lives in service to the country.

Tinubu, as a personal commitment, pledged to contribute all his salaries since assuming office as seed funding for the initiative, reinforcing his resolve to ensure that those who have borne the cost of Nigeria's peace and security are not forgotten.

The President called on State Governors, members of the National Assembly, the private sector, his friends, and well-wishers to support the initiative, noting that details of the fund will be made available in due course.

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Tinubu emphasised that the initiative is rooted in a solemn national obligation to care for those who stand in harm's way and the families who carry the burden of their sacrifice, irrespective of insurance programmes available to members of the armed forces.

The President also stated that supporting members of the Armed Forces and their families is not an act of charity, but a duty that all must fulfil.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the welfare of military personnel and ensuring that their service to the nation is matched with dignity, care, and sustained support.

Also, Sultan of Sokoto, represented by the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, alongside other prominent traditional rulers and Islamic scholars led special prayers for Tinubu as he marked his 74th birthday at the National Mosque in Abuja.

The President arrived at the mosque a few minutes after 3:00 p.m., where he participated in the special prayers and later observed the Asr prayer with Muslim faithful before departing the venue.

The prayer session, which drew governors, ministers, politicians, and worshippers from across the country, focused on seeking Allah's guidance, wisdom, good health, and strength for the President as he steers the nation's affairs.

Etsu Nupe described the gathering as a solemn spiritual exercise rather than a celebration, emphasising the need for continuous prayers for national peace, unity, and development.

He also appealed for government support towards the maintenance and welfare needs of the National Mosque.

Similarly, Emir of Keffi, Chindo Yamusa, commended the President's efforts to address economic challenges and support states, noting that interventions in salary payments and infrastructure development were already yielding benefits, particularly in Nasarawa State.

Islamic scholars from various sects across Nigeria offered prayers for the President's well-being and for the country's stability. The session featured the recitation of the complete Holy Qur'an 111 times by over 300 scholars, alongside special supplications for Nigeria's progress.

Conveying the President's appreciation, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, thanked religious leaders, government officials, and attendees for their prayers and support.

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Accirding to him, the President remains committed to national unity and development, stressing the importance of continued prayers for the success of his administration.

The event concluded with Professor Imam Ibrahim Maqari offering a prayer for lasting peace, prosperity, and stability in Nigeria.

A prayer session, organised by the Arewa Think Tank, was also held in Kaduna in honour of the President.

In attendance were the former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Muktar Ramallan Yero and Senator Tijjani Kaura Tafida, who represented Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

Also in attendance were His Royal Highness Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, Emir of Wase; representatives of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State; Governor Nasiru Karan Gwandu of Kebbi State; and Comrade Issa Aremu, Director-General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).