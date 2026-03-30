Nigeria: Scores Feared Killed in Fresh Attacks On Plateau Community

29 March 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Achor Abimaje

Gunmen on Sunday night allegedly stormed Agwan Rukuba community in Jos North local government area of Plateau State, killing an unspecified number of residents.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the attackers invaded the community around 7:30 pm, spraying bullets indiscriminately causing panic among residents.

At press time, the exact number of persons killed could not be ascertained, as residents were still counting and trying to identify the victims.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen operated for several minutes before fleeing.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reactions of the Plateau State Police Command proved abortive as calls to the Police Public Relations Officer SP Alfred Alabo was unsuccessful at the time of sending this report.

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