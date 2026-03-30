Nigeria: Ikpeazu Urges Genuine Reconciliation At PDP Convention, Calls for Unity and Renewal

The Chairman of the 2026 National Convention Planning and Organizing Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has called for urgent and genuine reconciliation within the party as it seeks to recover from years of internal crisis.

Speaking at the party's 10th Elective National Convention in Abuja, Ikpeazu stressed that rebuilding unity within the PDP must be the top priority of the incoming leadership.

"The duty of genuine reconciliation within our party is not optional; it is fundamental," he said, directing the soon-to-be-elected National Working Committee to immediately begin efforts to heal divisions.

He charged party leaders to "act decisively to heal divisions, rebuild trust, restore discipline, and strengthen internal democracy across all levels of the party structure."

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The former Abia State governor acknowledged that the PDP had faced significant internal challenges since its last convention in 2021, including leadership disputes that led to the intervention of the National Executive Committee in 2025 and the establishment of a caretaker committee.

Despite these setbacks, Ikpeazu expressed optimism that the convention marked a turning point for the opposition party, anchored on the theme "Inclusiveness, Unity, and Renewal."

He said the gathering was not merely routine but a defining moment for the PDP's future, urging members to close ranks and reposition the party as a credible alternative for governance in Nigeria.

Ikpeazu also highlighted the contributions of key party figures, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he described as a "formidable pillar" in sustaining the party during difficult times. He further acknowledged the role of Bukola Saraki and other leaders in promoting dialogue and reconciliation.

He urged delegates and stakeholders to go beyond rhetoric and embrace unity in practical terms, warning that the party's future depends on its ability to overcome internal divisions.

"This convention is more than a gathering; it is a moment of reckoning," Ikpeazu said. "Together, we shall rebuild. Together, we shall reconcile. Together, we shall rise again."

The PDP convention is expected to produce a new National Working Committee that will steer the party's affairs over the next four years, amid efforts to restore cohesion and strengthen its position ahead of future elections.