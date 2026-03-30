Nigeria Will Pull Through Economic Challenges - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its current economic difficulties, assuring citizens that the nation remains resilient despite the harsh impact of global developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The President gave the assurance on Sunday after a special prayer session held in his honour at the National Mosque, Abuja, as part of activities marking his 74th birthday.

President Tinubu acknowledged that Nigerians are facing challenges, including electricity concerns, rising transportation costs and inflationary pressures, but maintained that the country would pull through.

"There is that of electricity, there's a problem of transportation hike, there's a problem of expected inflation as a result of the war that we have no control of. But we will overcome it. We are a resilient nation that is very, very committed and resilient to the way of Almighty God, we will overcome all action," he said.

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The President stated that the present hardship is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, noting that the war in the Middle East has contributed to global instability and placed additional pressure on economies across the world.

He further expressed confidence that with faith in God and collective national resilience, the country would surmount the difficulties.

Describing the occasion as solemn and reflective, the President said it was a moment to thank Almighty Allah for preserving his life, family and members of his team, while also praying for peace and stability across the world.

"It's a solemn day, it is a day to give thanks to Almighty Allah, sparing our lives and making things easy for me, family and all the team members; however, we are going through a very difficult period which is not our own making, as a result of the war in the Middle East. We pray to Almighty Allah to bring peace and stability to the rest of the world.

"I appreciate all of them, and I thank them. It was a deluge of best wishes and I appreciate all Nigerians. It is time to reflect, to give thanks to God Almighty, as well as rededicate ourselves to the progress, development and prosperity of this country; we are challenged," he added.

President Tinubu also urged Nigerians to use the moment for reflection and renewed commitment to the nation's progress, development and prosperity, stressing that the current challenges should strengthen the country's resolve to move forward together.

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The prayer session was organised by the Special Adviser to the President Political Affairs Alhaji Ibrahim Masari.

Governors led by the Chairman Nigeria's Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman also paid the President a congratulatory visit on his 74th Birthday.

Similarly, Leaders of the National Assembly also visited the President on Sunday in marking his 74th birthday ceremony