Nigeria: Don't Drag Me Into Boxing Crisis, Adamu Warns Stakeholders

Retired Director General, of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr Amos Adamu, has warned parties involved in the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) to desist from attempting to drag his name into their fight or face the full wrath of the law.

Dr Adamu, who retired from the then Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports over 10 years ago was reacting to the story making the rounds that he condemned the National Sports Commission for the crisis between both bodies.

"This story is from the pit of hell, a total fabrication that has no truth whatsoever.

"Why will I, for any reason, criticize or condemn my place of work? Sports Ministry (now Sports Commission) is my primary constituency.

"Those who know my antecedents know that I have never ever condemned where I had put all my resources. Is it now that I will start such a thing?

"Yes, Dr Rafiu Ladipo came to my house to complain about the issue and I advised him to sort out the problem amicably with the top NSC officials.

"So, how does that harmless advice turned to condemnation of my primary constituency,"queried the former CAF and FIFA bigwig.