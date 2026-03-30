Nigeria: SSANU Gives Govt One Month Ultimatum Over 2009 Agreement

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has issued a one-month ultimatum to the federal government to conclude the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement or face an indefinite strike.

The union announced this in a communiqué issued on Sunday after its 54th National Executive Council meeting held at Ekiti State University.

The communiqué was signed by the SSANU National President, Muhammad Ibrahim.

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Ibrahim warned that failure to conclude the renegotiation by April 30, 2026, would leave the union with no option but to embark on industrial action in collaboration with the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU.

He criticised the slow pace of negotiations, citing a lack of clear timelines and firm commitments from the government.

He also condemned delays in salary payments and unpaid increments, saying the situation has worsened the hardship faced by members.

The union called for the immediate settlement of outstanding salaries and the adoption of a unified payment platform such as Remita.

SSANU further alleged that some workers were excluded from the N50 billion earned allowances approved in 2022, insisting that all eligible staff be included without discrimination.

The union also raised concerns over rising inflation, underfunding of universities, poor infrastructure, and insecurity on campuses.

It warned that weak digital infrastructure and inadequate research funding could undermine Nigeria's global academic competitiveness.

SSANU rejected Public-Private Partnership models that could lead to job losses and called for sustained dialogue to prevent further industrial disputes.