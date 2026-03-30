Nigeria: We'll Overcome New Difficulties in Nigeria Caused By Middle East War - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the country will overcome new difficulties the it was facing as a result of the raging war in Middle East. He acknowledged that Nigeria was going through "a very difficult period" because developments it had not control over.

Speaking at a special prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, to mark his 74th birthday, Tinubu said the country's predicament was as a result of the war in the Middle East. He prayed the Almighty Allah to bring peace and stability to the world.

Appreciating the deluge of messages from Nigerians on his birthday, during the prayer session attended by top government officials and associates, Tinubu assured that the country will overcome its current economic problems.

The president described his birthday as one of reflection and gratitude to God.

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Among several challenges, Tinubu cited electricity shortages, rising transport costs, and inflation, linking some of the pressures to the conflict in the Middle East. He expressed hope that peace would return to the region.

Tinubu stated, "It's a solemn day, it is a day to give thanks to Almighty Allah for sparing our lives and making things easy for me, family and all the team members.

"However, we are going through a very difficult period, which is not our own making, as a result of the war in Middle East. We pray to Almighty Allah to bring peace and stability to the rest of the world.

"It is time to reflect, to give thanks to God Almighty, as well as rededicate ourselves to the progress, development and prosperity of this country."

Tinubu stressed, "We are challenged. There is that of electricity, there's a problem of transportation hike, there's a problem of expected inflation as a result of the war that we have no control of.

"But we will overcome it. We are a resilient nation that is very, very committed and resilient to the way of Almighty God. We will overcome all action."

The president thanked Nigerians for the flood of birthday messages.

He stated, "Best wishes have been coming from across the country, from individuals. What do you say to them and the prayers given to you?

"I appreciate all of them, and I thank them. It was a deluge of best wishes and I appreciate all Nigerians."

Relatedly, in a birthday gesture, Tinubu announced the establishment of a dedicated support fund for members of Nigerian armed forces, those wounded in the line of duty, and families of fallen heroes.

He announced the initiative on his 74th birthday, saying it is to honour the courage, sacrifice, and service of the military personnel.

The president directed the Accountant-General of the Federation to establish a special account for the fund, which will provide targeted support to injured service members, as well as widows, widowers, and children of those who lost their lives in service to the country.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the president, as a personal commitment, pledged to contribute all his salaries since assuming office as seed funding for the military support initiative, reinforcing his resolve to ensure that those who bear the cost of Nigeria's peace and security are not forgotten.

He called on governors, members of the National Assembly, the private sector, friends, and well-wishers to support the initiative, stating that details of the fund would be made available in due course.

Tinubu emphasised that the initiative was rooted in a solemn national obligation to care for those who stood in harm's way and the families who carried the burden of their sacrifice, irrespective of insurance programmes available to members of the armed forces.

The president also stated that supporting members of the armed forces and their families was not an act of charity, but a duty that all must fulfil.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the welfare of military personnel and ensuring that their service to the nation was matched with dignity, care, and sustained support.

Sultan of Sokoto, represented by Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, alongside other prominent traditional rulers and Islamic scholars, led special prayers for Tinubu as he marked his 74th birthday at the National Mosque in Abuja.

The president arrived at the mosque a few minutes after 3pm, participated in the special prayers and later observed the Asr prayer with Muslim faithful before departing the venue.

The prayer session, which drew governors, ministers, politicians, and worshippers from across the country, focused on seeking Allah's guidance, wisdom, good health, and strength for the president as he steered the country's affairs.

The Etsu Nupe described the gathering as a solemn spiritual exercise rather than a celebration, emphasising the need for continuous prayers for national peace, unity, and development.

He also appealed for government's support towards the maintenance and welfare needs of the National Mosque.

Similarly, Emir of Keffi, Chindo Yamusa, commended the president's efforts to address economic challenges and support states, stating that interventions in salary payments and infrastructure development are already yielding benefits, particularly in Nasarawa State.

Islamic scholars from various sects across Nigeria offered prayers for Tinubu's wellbeing and for the country's stability.

The session featured the recitation of the complete Holy Qur'an 111 times by over 300 scholars, alongside special supplications for Nigeria's progress.

Conveying the Tinubu's appreciation, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, thanked the religious leaders, government officials, and attendees for their prayers and support.

Jibrin said the president remained committed to national unity and development, stressing the importance of continued prayers for the success of his administration.

The event concluded with Professor Imam Ibrahim Maqari offering a prayer for lasting peace, prosperity, and stability in Nigeria.

A prayer session, organised by Arewa Think Tank, was also held in Kaduna in honour of Tinubu.

In attendance were former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Muktar Ramallan Yero, and Senator Tijjani Kaura Tafida, who represented Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

Others who attended included His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, Emir of Wase; representatives of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State; Governor Nasiru Karan Gwandu of Kebbi State; and Comrade Issa Aremu, Director-General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS).

Shettima: Tinubu's Birthday Epitomises His Milestone of Vision, Courage, Achievements

Vice President Kashim Shettima, in his congratulatory message to Tinubu, titled, "A Leader's Milestone: Celebrating Vision, Courage and Achievement," said Tinubu was a leader whose Renewed Hope Agenda had continued to reposition the country on the path of sustainable prosperity.

Shettima stated, "As you turn 74 today, I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating a leader whose Renewed Hope Agenda continues to reposition our nation on the path of sustainable prosperity.

"This past year has witnessed remarkable economic milestones under your purposeful leadership. Our nation's GDP growth has accelerated beyond projections, inflation trends show sustained decline, and foreign direct investment has surged to levels unseen in years.

"Your resolute focus on infrastructure development is creating the arteries of commerce that will power Nigeria's prosperity for generations to come."

The vice president added, "Beyond policy and economics, what distinguishes your leadership is an uncommon fortitude: the willingness to make difficult choices today for a better tomorrow. History will record that you chose the path of reform aver the comfort of populism,

"Mr. President, working alongside you has been a masterclass in decisive governance and principled leadership. Your capacity to balance empathy with firmness, vision with pragmatism, continues to inspire those of us privileged to serve with you.

"As you mark this special day, my prayer is that Almighty Allah grant you robust health, renewed vigour, and continued wisdom to complete the vital work of national transformation you have begun."

Fagbemi: Tinubu, an Uncommon Reformer

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, described Tinubu as an uncommon reformer Nigeria was lucky to have at this time.

Fagbemi said the reforms and policies introduced by the president had placed the country on the path of economic recovery and a greater future.

He stated, "Today marks a special moment in your life, and we join in celebrating your achievements and dedication to Nigeria.

"As a leader, you have shown an uncommon and unwavering commitment to the nation's progress and development. Your efforts to drive growth and reforms across all strata of the country, especially justice sector, are truly commendable.

"Your journey from grassroots politics to the highest office is an inspiration to many Nigerians. You have proved that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

"Your focus on infrastructure development, security, and economic growth has laid a strong foundation for Nigeria's future. As you celebrate this milestone, we acknowledge your contributions to the nation's growth and development."

Fagbemi said, "Your leadership style, marked by wisdom and resilience, has earned you respect across the nation. Your 'Renewed Hope Agenda' has rekindled the hope of the nation that there is light at the end of the tunnel. You have indeed remained faithful to the promise you made to Nigerians!

"On this special day, we wish you good health, happiness, and continued success in your endeavours. May this birthday mark the beginning of another year of blessings, joy, and fulfilment."

NGF Celebrates Tinubu at 74

Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) extended best wishes to Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday, saying the president continues to inspire the country by embodying a message of love, peace, and compassion.

Chairman NGF, and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, stated, in the message to the president, "This day offers a fitting moment to celebrate the extraordinary vision, resolve, and dedication with which you continue to serve the Federal Republic of Nigeria and her people.

"Your Excellency's leadership has been marked by a firm commitment to economic reform, security, and the welfare of all Nigerians.

"The forum acknowledges with deep appreciation the constructive and collaborative spirit with which you continue to engage State Governments on matters of shared national importance. Your steadfast support for the principles of federalism and intergovernmental cooperation remains an enduring source of strength to us all."

AbdulRazaq said NGF remained firmly committed to supporting the president to protect and preserve the welfare and security of all Nigerians, including the freedom and ability to freely choose and venerate their leaders without interference.

He stated, "On this special day, we at the Forum celebrate not just an age but a legacy of dedication resilience and impact.

"As you mark this special milestone, we wish you good health, renewed vigour, and the wisdom to lead our great nation to greater heights.

"May the years ahead be filled with enduring peace, prosperity, and the satisfaction of seeing Nigeria flourish under your watch."

Yari: Tinubu Inherited Structural Problems, Urges Nigerians to Support Reform Agenda

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulhazeez Yari, urged Nigerians to rally support for Tinubu's reform agenda, stating that the administration inherited deep-rooted structural challenges requiring bold and decisive action.

Yari made the call in an interview with journalists yesterday in Kaduna, shortly after the special prayers organised by Arewa Think Tank to mark Tinubu's 74th birthday.

Represented by former foreign affairs minister, Senator Tijjani Kaura, Yari, a strong supporter of Tinubu, stated that the president assumed office in 2023 at a time the country was confronted with multiple socio-economic and structural deficiencies.

He described prayers for the president as critical to national stability and progress.

Kaura stated, "I came to join other Nigerians to pray for our president, because prayers for our president is prayers for our nation.

"So, as we pray for our president, we are praying directly for the security and stability of all of us in our country and that's why I'm here.

I am standing in for Senator Yari, a strong supporter of the president."

He explained that the administration was compelled to take difficult decisions in order to address the scale of the problems it met on ground.

He stated, "When the president came in 2023, he met the Nigerian room with pitches, with holes, rain running down from the roof of the Nigerian country.

"And as he assumed power, he discovered that the holes are too many. So he had two options - either to cover all the pitches and prevent the rain from falling right onto the roof.

"Or to remove the entire roofing to make a whole brand new roofing for longer sustainability. And that was what he did and that is why Nigerians have the biggest difficulty."

Earlier, Convener of Arewa Think Tank (ATT), Mohammed Yakubu, said the prayer session was convened to honour the president's leadership and acknowledge his resolve to confront long standing national challenges.

Bala Mohammed Prays for Strength

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, extended his felicitations to Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday anniversary, yesterday, and prayed for strength for the president.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesperson, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, Mohammed described the president as a resilient and experienced leader, whose dedication to Nigeria's unity and development had continued to inspire hope across the country.

He stated, "On behalf of my family, the government, and the good people of Bauchi State, I extend my warm congratulations and heartfelt best wishes to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on this auspicious occasion of his 74th birthday."

Mohammed stated that the milestone represented not just the celebration of age, but also a lifetime devoted to service, leadership, and commitment to national progress.

He said, "Your resilience, experience, and dedication to the unity and development of Nigeria continue to inspire hope across the country."

Mohammed prayed Almighty Allah to grant the president good health, wisdom, and strength to continue steering the country towards peace, stability, and prosperity.

Idris: Tinubu Has Put Nation on Growth Path

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, praised Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday, saying his commitment to making tough decisions for long-term stability has put the country on a path of recovery and growth.

In a statement, yesterday, Idris described the occasion as a moment to celebrate a leader whose courage and clarity of purpose had continued to guide Nigeria through a period of important reform and national renewal.

He stated, "At the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, your emphasis on transparency, responsible communication, and national unity continues to guide our work.

"The renewed focus on strategic communication, public engagement, and the fight against misinformation reflects your understanding that trust and accurate information are essential to governance.

"As you mark this special day, we acknowledge your service to the nation and your dedication to building a country that works for all Nigerians."

Alake Hails President's Democratic Legacy

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, congratulated Tinubu on his 74th birthday, praising his enduring contributions to Nigeria's democratic journey and ongoing reform agenda.

In a statement marking the president's birthday, Alake reflected on Tinubu's political trajectory, stating that his leadership has significantly influenced the course of Nigeria's history over the past four decades.

He recalled Tinubu's role in the struggle for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, describing it as a defining moment in the country's democratic evolution.

Alake also highlighted Tinubu's tenure as Governor of Lagos State, which he said laid the foundation for transformative governance and institutional reforms.

The minister commended the president's role in galvanising the first successful merger of opposition parties in Nigeria, a political development that reshaped the country's democratic landscape.

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He said Tinubu's current administration was spearheading a "renaissance" marked by reforms he described as unprecedented in the country's history.

"When the story of Nigeria's democratic evolution is told, your name will stand etched as an indelible part of it -- your footprints firmly engraved on the sands of time," the statement read.

Iyabo Hails Tinubu's Infrastructure Strides

A governorship aspirant in Ogun State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, commended Tinubu's infrastructural stride in the country.

The commendation came in her birthday message to felicitate the president on his 74th birthday.

Iyabo, the daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, praised Tinubu's leadership and commitment to national development.

She described Tinubu as a courageous and visionary leader whose dedication to repositioning Nigeria's economy and infrastructure was beginning to yield visible results across the country.

The aspirant particularly commended Tinubu's administration for the ongoing construction, rehabilitation, and expansion of federal road networks, stating that Ogun State has witnessed significant improvement.

According to her, the renewed attention to critical road infrastructure has enhanced connectivity, boosted economic activities, and eased the daily movement of people and goods within the state and beyond.

She stated, "On this special occasion of your birthday, I celebrate your resilience, foresight, and unwavering commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

"Your administration's focus on infrastructure development, especially the ongoing federal road projects in Ogun State, is commendable and impactful."

ADC: Renewed Hope Now Hopelessness

African Democratic Congress (ADC) used the occasion of Tinubu's birthday to reflect on the state of the country, saying the administration's Renewed Hope promise has turned into hardship for many Nigerians.

In a post marking the president's 74th birthday, National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Nigerians were now facing increasing economic and security challenges under the current leadership.

"As you mark another year, Nigerians reflect on a presidency whose impact is now impossible to ignore," the party said.

ADC pointed to the rise in fuel prices, stating that it has made daily life more difficult for ordinary citizens.

"Under your watch, fuel prices have risen by nearly 500 per cent, turning basic transportation into a daily calculation of survival," the statement read.

On security, the party said the situation had worsened, with more lives lost and communities affected by violence.

"Under your leadership, Nigeria has climbed to fourth on the Global Terrorism Index, while thousands of lives have been lost to violence, families shattered, and communities displaced," ADC stated.

The post added that every hour, a Nigerian was killed by insurgents.

The party also criticised what it described as the government's poor response to insecurity, saying the language used at times blur accountability.

The statement added, "Insecurity has not just persisted, it has adapted and expanded, and at times been met with language that refers to those responsible as 'sons' and 'brothers,' even as victims bury their loved ones."

According to ADC, the economic situation has continued to worsen, with the cost of living rising across the country.

It stated, "Under your leadership, the economic strain on Nigerians has deepened... the 'Renewed Hope' that you promised has turned to hopelessness for millions of Nigerian families.

"And under your watch, the political space is narrowing, raising real concerns about a steady drift toward a one-party state."

While acknowledging that birthdays were moments of reflection, ADC urged the president to take governance more seriously in the coming year.

"As you celebrate your final year in office, Nigerians can only hope for change, that you begin to take governance more seriously and recognise the loss of lives as a failure of leadership," it added.