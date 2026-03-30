Nigeria: PDP Urges Supreme Court to Stop Wike Group's Convention Over Its Appeal

The Kabiru Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to restrain a faction of the party loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from going ahead with its national convention scheduled for March 29 and 30.

PDP said the move was to prevent a situation where the apex court's judgement in its pending appeal would be rendered nugatory.

The move was contained in court documents sighted by THISDAY.

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The Court of Appeal had in a judgement delivered on March 9 nullified last year's national convention in Ibadan that produced the Turaki leadership of PDP.

The three-member panel, in nullifying the convention, upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court, which had last year ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the outcome of the convention.

Dissatisfied, the appellants, on March 17, filed a Notice of Appeal, seeking to set aside the judgement of the appellate court, which sacked them as leaders of PDP.

Pending the hearing and determination of the appeal marked: SC/CV/166/26, the Wike faction went ahead to fix March 29 and 30 for the election of national executives of PDP.

Reacting, the appellants on March 27, through their team of lawyers, led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, filed a Motion on Notice seeking, among others, the stay of the execution of the appellate court judgement as well as restraining orders stopping the conduct of the convention fixed for March 29 and 30.

They predicated their demands on the grounds that the judgements of the two lower courts were all subject of appeal before the Supreme Court, and that the Record of Appeal had been transmitted and the appeal entered at the Supreme Court as SC/CV/166/2026.

While submitting that the judgements of the two lower courts were delivered without jurisdiction, the appellants claimed, "The respondents intend, unless restrained, to give effect to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court by organising a fresh National convention, at Abuja on March 29 and 30, 2026, and taking further steps to present 'a fait accompli' to the appellants and their members and officials while the merits of the appeal were yet to be decided.

"The Supreme Court's decision, in the instant appeal, in the event that it succeeds, will be rendered nugatory unless this application is granted."

The appellants asked the court to allow the main appeal, set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed the judgement of the trial court, and also strike out the first to third respondents from the appeal for want of jurisdiction.

The appellants stated that the lower court erred in law in assuming jurisdiction to hear a matter that was purely an internal affair of the appellants.

Besides, the appellants submitted that the Court of Appeal perversed the course of justice when it held that the suit of the respondents disclosed a cause of action within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, and that the respondents possessed the necessary locus standi to bring the suit.

While the appellants were PDP, PDP National Working Committee (NWC), and PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), the respondents included Austine Nwachukwu, PDP chairman, Imo state chapter, Amah Abraham Nnanna, and PDP chairman, Abia State chapter.

Others were Turnah Alabh George, PDP Secretary, South-south zone; INEC; Samuel Anyanwu, PDP national secretary; Umar Bature, PDP national organising secretary; Umar Damagum, PDP national chairman; Ali Odefa; and Emmanuel Ogidi.

Mohammed Leads PDP in Political Direction

PDP in Bauchi State constituted a committee to chart a way forward by addressing challenges facing the party ahead of forthcoming primary elections and other political activities. The state chairman, Pharmacist Samaila Burga, disclosed this to journalists after an expanded stakeholders meeting in Bauchi.

Burga explained that persistent internal crisis had left aspirants and members in dilemma.

He stated that the committee led by Governor Bala Mohammed was to engage relevant stakeholders to deliberate, analyse issues, and proffer solutions aimed at providing a political direction for the party.

On speculation about defections to other parties, the chairman said he would not pre-empt the committee's recommendations, stressing that the party in Bauchi State remains united and speaks with one voice.

Burga said the move reflected the party's commitment to resolving its internal disputes and strengthening cohesion among members, especially as preparations intensified for primaries and other key political engagements.

He added that the committee had been given one week to complete its assignment and submit a report that would guide the party's next line of action.

George to APC: Wike, Your Agent of Destruction, Will Fail in PDP

Former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, declared that the plot by All Progressives Congress (APC) to use Wike, to destroy the party before the 2027 general election would fail.

The Atona Oodua disclosed that APC and the presidency did not want another party to field a presidential candidate against Bola Tinubu in 2027, insisting that they're only wasting their time.

George said the move by APC to use a mole against PDP was because the ruling party knew that only PDP could stop the ongoing assault against the country.

Speaking to newsmen, yesterday, the life trustee of PDP, said, "APC, Presidency, and Wike are making a big mistake. What is going on can be likened to the Biblical voice of Jacob and hand of Esau.

"Erroneously, they think PDP's approach to normalcy and constitutionalism is stupidity. We are calm, cool and composed because of Nigeria. These people are doing everything against the constitution. Nigerians are not stupid. They are watching."

The octogenarian insisted that Wike was no longer a member of PDP since he had been expelled.

He stated, "You can see the hand of APC and the presidency in every crisis across political parties. They don't want another party to field a presidential candidate against Bola Tinubu in 2027. They are wasting their time.

"Wike said he is leading a faction of PDP. Which faction? He is no longer a member of our party. He was expelled during our convention in Ibadan last November. He was not the only one. Other characters were expelled with him.

"Their expulsion stands as at today. So, it doesn't make any sense for him to be using federal government agents, from Abuja to Rivers, intimidating Nigerians, and claiming to be speaking on behalf of a faction of PDP. He is no longer our member."

George urged elders in the country to advise Tinubu to call Wike to order, saying, "This is Tinubu's administration, not Wike's administration. From the north to south, east to west, Nigerians are watching. If crisis starts, the consequences will not be palatable.

"You claim to be a democrat and you don't want anybody to contest against you in 2027. Who does that? Is Nigeria a Banana Republic?

"Wike and other jesters have no authority to hold any national convention in the name of PDP. Even INEC knows that but the presidency is the one manipulating the whole thing. For how long?"

The elder statesman added, "There is graveyard silence in the country now because Nigerians know the truth. Wike's conduct is becoming a complete embarrassment and shame to the good people of this country. It is absolute lunacy, talking as if he is the commander in chief.

"It is absolutely impossible for Wike to be behaving like a power-drunk fellow this way without the backing of Mr. President. That Tinubu continues to allow Wike to behave this way shows the president is not a good student of history."

Saraki Seeks Unity, Renewed Commitment Among PDP Members, Leaders

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, charged members of PDP in Kwara State and across the country to remain united and committed as the party approached a critical phase in its rebuilding process. Saraki said this in a statement issued on the side-lines of the factional national convention of PDP in Abuja, where Kwara delegates, aspirants, state executives, and key stakeholders would be participating.

According to his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki stated that PDP's journey to securing a place on the ballot was one that required collective sacrifice and unwavering dedication.

He emphasised that the convention represented the "last leg" in building a formidable platform capable of reclaiming the state.

"Alhamdulillah that we are at this point," Saraki said, expressing gratitude for the progress made so far.

He said, "This convention is very important to us--not just as a party, but as a state seeking a credible platform for contest."

The former governor of Kwara State urged all aspirants to approach the process of primaries after the convention with maturity.

He stressed that the contest was not a "do-or-die affair," but rather a collective mission to ensure the party's victory and the rescue of the state from its current challenges.

"What is important is PDP winning and salvaging our state," he stated, adding that everyone involved, including himself, has made sacrifices in one form or another.

Saraki called for sustained unity beyond the convention, urging party members to remain committed to a shared goal.

He emphasised the need for immediate post-convention mobilisation across wards and local government areas, involving state executives, youth groups, and party directorates to intensify efforts towards victory.

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"We should all be committed and stay together for the sake of our state," he said.

Olawepo-Hashim: We Must Resist One Party Rule

Presidential hopeful, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, intensified cross-party consultation aimed at forging a broad-based coalition to counter what he described as a gradual drift towards a one-party state in Nigeria.

Olawepo-Hashim made the call in Abuja while hosting leaders of Accord Party, led by its National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem.

Other members of the delegation included the party's National Secretary, Hon. Adebukola Abiola Ajaja; National Treasurer, Salaudeen Abdulazeez Oyeniyi; and Organising Secretary, Hon. Ibe ThankGod.

During the meeting, the PDP aspirant stressed the urgency of opposition unity, stating that collaboration among political actors is essential to preserve democratic pluralism and institutional balance.

The engagement followed Olawepo-Hashim's recent appearance on Channels Television, where he raised concerns about what he termed a creeping move towards a one-party system allegedly driven by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Bola Tinubu.

He stated that opposition parties were increasingly constrained by internal divisions and external pressures that undermined their capacity to organise and function effectively.

Olawepo-Hashim also criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing it of imposing an unconstitutional electoral timetable.

He referenced provisions of the Electoral Act, particularly Section 29(1), which stipulated that political parties must submit their list of candidates no later than 120 days before an election.

According to him, the law implies that parties should have until around August or September to conclude their primaries.

He criticised INEC's directive requiring primaries to end by May, arguing that it effectively shortens the timeline by several months and places undue pressure on opposition parties already grappling with internal disputes and litigation.

While acknowledging recent adjustments by INEC to deadlines for submission of party registers, he maintained that the fundamental concern regarding the compressed timetable remained unresolved.