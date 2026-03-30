Nigeria: Attack - Plateau Govt Imposes 48-Hour Curfew in Jos North

Plateau State government has declared a 48-hour curfew in Jos North following Sunday night attack in Anguwan Rukuba community in the Local Government Area of the state.

Many people were killed, with several others injured in the incident.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the attackers, who rode on motorcycles, invaded the community around 7:30 pm, while people were going about their normal businesses, firing bullets indiscriminately and causing panic among residents.

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In a statement on Sunday, State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the decision was taken to prevent escalation of violence in Jos and its environs.

She said "Following the tragic security incident that occurred at Gari Ya Waye community Angwan Rukuba today Sunday 29th March 2028, resulting in the loss of lives, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

"The Plateau State Government, in conjunction with security agencies, wishes to inform the general public of the imposition of a 48-hour curfew within Jos North Local government Area with immediate effect, commencing from 12 midnight of 29th March, to 1st April, 2026."

The commissioner, while sympathising with the victims, described the incident as "barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens" and assured the public that all necessary measures were being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The government urged citizens to remain calm and vigilant, and cooperate fully with security agencies by providing any useful information that could aid ongoing investigations.