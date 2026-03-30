Namibia: Heavy Rain Closes Major ||kharas Routes

Three roads in the ||Kharas region have been temporarily closed due to severe rain and flood damage after widespread heavy rainfall this week.

The Roads Authority (RA) in a statement issued on Saturday said these roads have become inaccessible due to rising water levels and have been closed to ensure users' safety.

Among the affected routes is the 205 district road, linking the DR269 to the DR204, the 269 district road north of Ariamsvlei and the main road stretching from Karasburg towards Aroab between kilometre markers 80 and 117.

The RA urged road users to exercise caution, and make use of alternative routes when travelling.

"Alternative roads include the trunk road 0301 (T0301) from Ariamsvlei to Grünau, and from Karasburg to Grünau, and proceed with the main road 6 towards north of Ariamsvlei," the statement reads.

The RA says it is actively monitoring the affected areas and will take necessary measures and repairs as conditions permit.

The public is advised to avoid flooded roads.