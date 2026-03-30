Nigeria: It Would Be Shameful If PDP Is Not On 2027 Ballot - Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has warned that it would be "shameful" if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fails to appear on the ballot in the 2027 general elections due to internal challenges.

Saraki made the remark on Sunday while speaking to Channels Television at the party's 2026 National Convention held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, where he also reflected on efforts to stabilise the opposition party.

He said the primary motivation behind ongoing reconciliation moves within the PDP was to ensure that members have a viable platform to contest future elections.

"Let us be able to allow people that want to contest for 2027 on PDP platform. It would be a shame if, by an own goal, one way or the other, we're not on that ballot," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The former Senate President described the road to the convention as a difficult one, noting that he and others involved in reconciliation efforts had faced criticism.

"It's been a long journey to get to here... in the process, one had to take a lot of attacks here and there," he stated.

Saraki, however, expressed optimism after observing the turnout at the convention, particularly the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which he said reinforced confidence in the legitimacy of the exercise.

"When I walked in here, saw the attendance, saw INEC here, I said... Alhamdulillah. Because that's the issue. Everything else... doesn't matter," he said.

According to him, the enthusiasm among party members is driven by the assurance that the PDP remains a viable platform for political aspirations.

"They're excited that now they can follow their ambition, because now they have a platform and PDP can provide that platform," Saraki added.

On the absence of some key figures at the convention, he said reconciliation efforts would continue beyond the gathering, expressing hope that aggrieved members would return.

"For those who are not here, I hope that the doors are not closed... I will continue to talk to them and engage with them," he said.

He emphasised the need for party leaders to set aside personal differences in the broader interest of members seeking elective offices.

"The issues about we, the leaders, we should put it behind... what is more important now is the young man... the young lady... who wants the PDP platform," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PDP has faced persistent internal crises since the 2023 elections, including leadership disputes and defections, raising concerns about its readiness for the next general polls.