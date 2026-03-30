Nigeria: Many Killed in Plateau Attack, Govt Imposes Curfew

An unconfirmed number of residents were killed in the attack, triggerering panic and a heavy security presence in the area.

The Plateau State Government has imposed a 48-hour curfew across Jos North Local Government Area following a fatal attack in the Gari Ya Waye community of Angwan Rukuba on Sunday night.

An unconfirmed number of residents were killed in the attack, triggerering panic and a heavy security presence in the area.

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In a statement on Sunday, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the curfew was aimed at restoring calm and preventing further violence.

She said the curfew took effect from midnight on 29 March (Sunday) and would run until 1 April, covering the entire local government area.

The government said the incident claimed several lives and left others with varying degrees of injuries.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that gunshots rang out late on Sunday, forcing people indoors as security operatives moved swiftly into the neighbourhood.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the incident, describing it as a "barbaric and unprovoked" attack on innocent citizens.

The statement added that security agencies had been directed to deploy all necessary resources to track down the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.

Authorities urged residents to remain calm, stay vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information to aid ongoing investigations.

Jos North has witnessed repeated security challenges in recent years, often prompting temporary restrictions on movement as authorities seek to forestall reprisals and restore order.