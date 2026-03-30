Nigeria: We'll Rebuild PDP to Meet Yearnings, Aspirations of Nigerians - Wike

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be rebuilt to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Wike, a PDP national leader, stated this at the 10th elective national convention of the party in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the PDP was built fundamentally as a people's party, stressing the need for creating legitimate channels through which people's voices would be heard and upheld.

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He, however, said that the path to the future for the party must be paved with the values of inclusiveness, unity and renewal.

"Together with all and sundry across all the nooks and crannies of our country, we shall rebuild our party in such a way that it will meet the yearnings and aspirations of the generality of Nigerians.

"Our brothers and sisters, with whom we journeyed in agreement or disagreement, should all come and join us in rebuilding our party for the common and collective good of all and sundry.

"No one would be excluded, and everyone will be given an equal opportunity to serve in unity and love. We must all pledge to a renewal of our commitment, loyalty and dedication to the party.

"We must all sacrificially commit to a new era of purpose and collective vision, predicated on the core values enunciated by our founding fathers," he said.

The minister described the convention as a "congregation of victorious men and women whose badge of honour remains the umbrella of the PDP".

He added that standing firmly with the umbrella, members had overcome a tragic crisis of leadership that threatened to destroy the party.

"Together we fought against proponents of ethnic and geographic divisions and trounced the naysayers who abandoned the core values upon which the party was built.

"In the process, we arrested the party from the vice grip of those who abhor internal democracy and shun adherence to the rule of law.

"More importantly, we fought and returned the party to its rightful owners, the people, an accomplishment which speaks to the fundamental principle upon which the party was erected," he said.

Wike commended the party's loyalists for standing firm during the storm, describing it as 'exemplary resilience'.

"You refused to be downcast when those who pretended to be leaders of the party betrayed you disgracefully, and you survived the taunts of the naysayers who proclaimed your party dead as if they were God.

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"You have, in the process, put to shame the cynics who never believed our party would rise again.

"Together, we are standing on the positive side of history with renewed energy, vision and purpose, more united and committed to the task of making Nigeria a truly prosperous country," he said.

Wike particularly commended members of the party at the grassroots for remaining firm in their dedication to the party.

"They insisted that they would never leave the party that has over the years contributed in no small measure to their welfare and upliftment on the one hand and the development of the society at large.

"So, while they watched the ugly spectre of the infidelity of opportunistic elites that were gyrating from one party to another in the pursuit of selfish purposes, they remained faithful to the party, praying fervently for a renaissance to come.

"Their prayers have been answered by God, and that renaissance is here," he said.

Speaking on the PDP governors that had left the party, the minister said their actions demonstrated lack of good leadership character and asked them to return the mandate to the party.

"When our governors were seeking a platform to become governors, they found one and achieved their ambition.

"But when crises emerged, and it was time to demonstrate leadership, vision and courage, they ran away. That tells you who can truly stand firm in difficult times.

"You must demonstrate your responsibility and commitment because when crises arise, some people flee.

"They seek positions, even aspire to lead the country, yet when faced with challenges, they withdraw. So, we must be careful about such actors," he said. (NAN)