Nigeria: Community, Police Differ Over Casualty Figure in Plateau Killings

Controversy has trailed the number of people killed in Sunday night's deadly attack on Angwan Rukuba community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, as community leaders and the police gave conflicting casualty figures.

The Plateau State Police Command on Monday confirmed that 14 persons died in the attack, which occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on March 29, 2026.

According to a statement by the Command's Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, an initial 12 persons - 10 men and two women - were killed when gunmen opened fire on residents.

Alabo said two additional corpses were recovered on Monday morning as police teams combed nearby bushes and trailed the fleeing suspects.

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The Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, personally led a team of senior officers, including members of the Command's Management Team, PMF Squadron Commanders, DPOs and Tactical Team Commanders, to the scene in conjunction with other security agencies to restore calm.

As of Monday, joint operations were ongoing, with intensified efforts to dislodge the suspects and effect arrests.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy, while investigations continue.

CP Ewah commiserated with the people of Angwan Rukuba and assured families of the victims that the command would ensure the law takes its full course.

He appealed to members of the public to provide useful information that could aid the investigation.

However, community leaders painted a grimmer picture. Barr Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), told Vanguard that no fewer than 27 persons were feared dead.

Mwantiri claimed that 14 victims were killed on the spot while 13 others later died in hospital.

He said the corpses had been deposited in the community.

The youth leader condemned the attack, describing it as another sad episode in the recurring security challenges facing communities in the state.

He urged relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.