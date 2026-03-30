Nigeria: Borno's Governor Zulum Dissolves Cabinet

30 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Mr Tijjani said the decision was meant to provide an enabling environment for members who wish to contest in the 2027 general elections.

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has dissolved the State Executive Council.

The Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani, announced the development in a statement shared on Monday by the governor's spokesperson, Dauda Illiya, on Facebook.

Mr Tijjani said the decision is to provide an enabling environment for members of the council who may wish to contest in the 2027 general elections.

"The Governor has therefore directed all Commissioners to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to the Permanent Secretaries on or before Friday, April 3, 2026.

"Governor Zulum expressed his profound appreciation to the outgoing Commissioners for their dedication, commitment, and invaluable contributions to the development and service of the people of Borno State", the statement added.

Nigeria's Electoral Act 2022 requires political appointees seeking elective positions to resign before the elections.

The law states that "No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the nomination of candidates for any election."

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