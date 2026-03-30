Nigeria: Unicef Raises Alarm Over Imminent Polio Outbreak in Niger State

Minna — The United Nations Children Emergency Fund UNICEF has raised the alarm over an imminent outbreak of polio in Niger State fingering the high prevalent cases in neighbouring states.

UNICEF Social and Behaviour Change Specialist, Kaduna Field office, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed, who raised the alarm said, "with the cases in neighbouring states, Niger stands the risk of having polio outbreak if proactive measures are not taken".

Speaking ahead of the immunisation campaign in the state in Minna at the weekend, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed, who was reviewing the polio cases in neighbouring states of Bauchi, Kebbi, Kwara, Zamfara and Sokoto, stressed the urgency for children within the target age group in the state to be vaccinated.

"The increasing number of cases in states bordering Niger poses a significant threat to children in the state, particularly those yet to be vaccinated", he maintained insisting that "There is no cure for polio, immunisation remains the most effective way to prevent it"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed therefore called on parents and guardians in the state to ensure their children are vaccinated in the forthcoming polio immunisation campaign.

In his remarks, the State Health Educator, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mohammed Usman, disclosed that the immunisation campaign will be carried out across the 25 local government areas of the state assuring that the exercise would help to to contain the spread of the disease.

He further explained that full protection requires multiple doses of the vaccine, warning that missed vaccinations could lead to continued transmission of the virus.