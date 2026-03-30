Nigeria: Edo Govt, Benccima Partner to Boost State's Economic Activities

Benin — The Edo State Government and the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) have concluded plans to boost economic activities and open up opportunities in the state.

The plan which will see producers and end users come together in an environment of entertainment is expected to project producers of products to the outside world.

In a pre-launch dinner for the 2026 Edo Trade Fair, in Benin, Governor Monday Okpeholo said the partnership with BENCCIMA reflects shared vision to position the state as a hub for trade, innovation, and substainable economic growth.

The governor, represented on the occasion by the Commissioner for Business, Trade and Investment, Hon. Omoh Anabor, said the upcoming event "presents a unique opportunity to showcase the richness, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of our people," and a platform to connect our local businesses with investors, partners, and markets across the globe."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the ministry was committed to "working with BENCCIMA and all stakeholders in an environment built on transparency, accountability, mutual trust", which will lead to creating a system that will ensure continuity, sustainable, and measurable impact for years to come.

The governor emphasised that collaboration remains key to unlocking business opportunities.

"We believe that when government and the private sector work hand in hand, we unlock opportunities that transform lives, create jobs, and strengthen our economy," he said

Dr. Jonathan Oboite, 2nd Deputy President, BENCCIMA; Trade Fair Director, highlighting key events said the Fair will bridge the gap between farmers and markets as the event will introduce cooking competitions of the different cuisines found in the state and as well as music.

He explained that it will promote commerce, build networks, and an avenue to connect.

According to Dr. Oboite, no one is an island, adding the fair is planned to be collaborative effort with farmers, state government, food vendors, and organised private sector. "This is an economic battle no one can win alone."

He asserted that in the last couple of years Trade Fairs have not been what they should be. He said combined effort is needed to scale through economic stagnation.

"That lacuna that exists between raw materials and finished products has existed for so long and the chamber decided to step up, to take responsibilities in ensuring that farmers are reoriented and educated for economic and safe society."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Engr. Omoregie Godwin Eki, President, BENCCIMA, thanked the state government for its commitment to the economy and economic future of the state.

He stated that trade fairs, globally and historically, have served as powerful engines of economic growth, from the early industrial exhibitions to modern international expos, they have been platforms for market expansion, investment attraction, product innovation, job creation, export promotion and SME development.

He called on the organised private sector, captains of industry, financial institutions to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Austin Atakpuu, who represented South South President of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), said the trade fair all over is the engine to drive the economy, and platform to bridge gaps in the state's economy, noting it will boost commerce and create a multi linkages to attract investments, both local and foreign.

Captains of industry, traditional rulers, farmers, financing institutions were among those who attended the event.