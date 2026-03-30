Nigeria: Conclude Renegotiation Process, Settle All Outstanding Entitlements - SSANU to Govt

Abuja — The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has asked the federal government to immediately reconvene the renegotiation process; end salary delays and pay withheld salaries to avert imminent industrial action.

The association also urged the government to implement salary increments and ensure fair disbursement of Earned Allowances to all eligible workers.

In a communique signed by the National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, the union demanded the protection of jobs under any reform framework; and the establishment of a standing consultative mechanism between government and university unions for continuous dialogue and early dispute resolution.

It condemned the persistent delays in the payment of salaries of staff in federal and some state universities, as well as the non-payment of approved increments and other withheld entitlements.

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"Council notes that these recurring delays have imposed severe hardship on members and their families, weakened morale, and undermined productivity across the university system.

"NEC therefore demands the immediate settlement of all outstanding salary-related issues and the establishment of a reliable and unified salary payment structure," part of the communique read.

SSANU said that the continued neglect of the welfare of university workers and the persistent delay in resolving critical labour issues can no longer be tolerated.

"The federal government is hereby called upon to take immediate, sincere, and decisive steps to conclude the renegotiation process, settle all outstanding entitlements, and restore confidence in its commitment to industrial justice within the university system.

SSANU has demonstrated maturity, patience, and goodwill in the face of provocation and hardship.

"However, NEC makes it abundantly clear that if government fails to act within the stipulated timeframe, the Union will not hesitate to embark on decisive and lawful industrial action.

"SSANU remains firmly united and fully prepared to defend the rights, welfare, and dignity of its members," it said.