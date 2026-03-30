Nigeria: Hundreds of Delegates Arrive As Wike-Backed PDP Faction Begins Convention

29 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

According to the list seen by PREMIUM TIMES, 2,632 delegates will participate in the event.

Hundreds of delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have gathered at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium for the national convention of the Nyesom Wike-backed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some of the delegates were still arriving at the facility as of 7 p.m. for the convention being held today (Sunday) and Monday.

According to the list seen by PREMIUM TIMES, 2,632 delegates will participate in the event.

They are expected to elect the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. They will replace the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC).

This Wike-backed faction, chaired by Abdulrahman Mohammed, has reaffirmed that its national convention will proceed as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Tanimu Turaki-led faction, which was sacked by the Court of Appeal earlier this month, has kicked against this convention.

The court invalidated the Turaki-led convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, last November.

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