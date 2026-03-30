Nigeria: Plateau Attack - Unijos Reschedules Exams for Students

Examinations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed

Following the attack on the Angwa Rukuba Community, the University of Jos has rescheduled the examinations originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement issued by Emmanuel Madugu, the deputy registrar, information and public relations of the university, on Monday in Jos.

"This is to ensure student safety, as part of a broader suspension of academic activities and hostel closures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Vice Chancellor has directed that all examinations scheduled to hold on Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled.

"This is in view of the Sunday night attack by gunmen on residents of Angwan Rukuba and the consequential tensions it has generated in and around the area," he said.

Mr Madugu called on university staff and students to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement.

He advised students to promptly report any security breach in their vicinity to the university's security unit at 08035895323.

NAN reports that the Plateau Government imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) following the attack.

Joyce Ramnap, the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Reports had indicated that some yet to be identified gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot and killed an unspecified number of youths in Anguwan Rukuba on Sunday. (NAN)